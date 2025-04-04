Office of the President of Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3504 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11635 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54184 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195511 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113134 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374668 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299949 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212215 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243370 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254704 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

No talk of territorial concessions: Palisa on technical consultations in Riyadh

At the meeting in Riyadh, Ukraine and the US discussed a comprehensive ceasefire, especially regarding energy facilities and the Black Sea. Territorial concessions were not discussed.

War • March 26, 03:40 PM • 29806 views

Zelenskyy is on the cover of Time again: paintings in the President's Office and symbols of war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on the cover of Time with a story about disputes with Trump, a meeting with Vance, and the future of Ukraine in the war. The OP features paintings about victory.

War • March 24, 01:59 PM • 11860 views

The "Contract 18-24" project will be expanded to 11 AFU brigades

The "Contract 18-24" project of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is being expanded to include an additional 11 brigades of the Armed Forces and the National Guard. Military units will join the program.

War • March 22, 01:15 AM • 16870 views

The USA has already restored security assistance to Ukraine - OP

The USA has resumed providing security assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. The decision was made following a meeting of delegations from both countries in Jeddah.

War • March 11, 08:55 PM • 131250 views

In the Office of the President, at the start of negotiations with the USA, stated their readiness for an "open and constructive" conversation

A meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations has started in Saudi Arabia. Ukraine has expressed its readiness for an open and constructive dialogue with partners.

Politics • March 11, 09:49 AM • 11879 views

"Team is on site": Yermak outlined the topics of negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia

The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, announced preparations for a meeting with the American delegation in Jeddah. The Ukrainian side plans to discuss the protection of interests and the vision for ending the war.

War • March 11, 05:39 AM • 112684 views

Ukraine is finalizing a preliminary plan for discussion with the USA in Saudi Arabia - OP

The Office of the President of Ukraine is finalizing a preliminary peace plan for discussion with the USA on March 11. The plan is being developed in collaboration with European partners and will include specific security guarantees.

War • March 7, 08:55 PM • 29645 views

Seven children have been returned to Ukraine from Russian occupation

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, it has been possible to return seven children from occupation. Details regarding the age and circumstances of the children's stay in occupation are not disclosed.

Society • March 6, 01:56 PM • 20732 views

The agreement on minerals will be signed in the shortest possible time.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak confirmed the swift signing of a minerals agreement between the USA and Ukraine. The document is set to strengthen economic partnership between the countries.

Economy • March 3, 09:46 PM • 24461 views

No one gave up anything: Yermak on working on an agreement with the US

The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine continues to negotiate with the United States on rare earth metals. According to him, the negotiation process is taking place in a normal working mode.

Economy • February 23, 01:34 PM • 118098 views

Yermak called US President's advisor Voltz: they talked about rapprochement of positions

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, had a phone conversation with US Presidential Advisor Michael Volz. The parties discussed bilateral relations and the importance of Special Representative Kellogg's visit to Ukraine.

War • February 21, 03:43 PM • 23024 views

21-year-old girl returned after 10 years of life under occupation - Yermak

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, we managed to bring home a 21-year-old girl who had lived in the occupied territory for more than 10 years. The girl, who grew up under the pressure of propaganda, was finally reunited with her family in Ukraine.

Society • February 21, 01:44 PM • 29627 views

Ukraine is ready for a strong deal with the US President: Zelensky gives details of meeting with Kellogg

The President of Ukraine met with Keith Kellogg to discuss the situation at the frontline and security guarantees. The parties also discussed the return of prisoners and a new agreement on investment and minerals.

War • February 20, 05:54 PM • 136703 views

Zelenskyy met with Trump's special envoy: press conference canceled

The President of Ukraine met with Keith Kellogg, but the details of the negotiations are not disclosed. Earlier, the US special envoy held meetings with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Office of the President.

War • February 20, 03:04 PM • 57067 views

The Prosecutor General's Office is working on contracts for mobilized persons: what will change

The President's Office is developing a new system of contracts for mobilized personnel with clear terms of service. For those called up in 2022, the term may be set at 6 months, and in 2023 - at 9-10 months.

War • February 19, 04:07 PM • 28562 views

The OP commented on Kellogg's statement about engaging all parties in negotiations in 180 days

The advisor to the head of the OP commented on the statement by the US Special Representative about engaging all parties in negotiations in 180 days. Leshchenko emphasized that no one can predict the duration of this process.

Politics • February 17, 10:20 AM • 23392 views

Ukraine has defined red lines of its own interests: Yermak reveals details of talks with the US and denies rumors of a meeting with Russia

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, discussed the agreement on rare earth resources with US representatives and identified red lines of Ukraine's interests. He denied information about meetings with Russians.

Politics • February 16, 01:52 PM • 31119 views

Ukraine seeks to attract American investors and security guarantees - Yermak

The President announced his intention to attract American investors to strategic sectors of the economy. Ukraine also seeks strong security guarantees with the participation of the United States.

War • February 16, 11:29 AM • 54347 views

Yermak: President will meet with putin only if there are clear security guarantees

Ukraine's president is ready to meet with putin only under clear security guarantees and after preparing a joint plan with Trump. The Ukrainian side does not plan any contacts with russia at international events.

War • February 14, 10:22 PM • 54264 views

Yermak meets with Trump's new special envoy for Ukraine - Zelensky

OP leader Andriy Yermak meets with US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

War • February 14, 11:11 AM • 26326 views

Eight children were returned from the temporarily occupied Crimea

Eight Ukrainian children aged 5 to 17 were returned from the temporarily occupied Crimea as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The children were in an orphanage where they were subjected to psychological abuse and propaganda.

Society • February 6, 08:22 PM • 31321 views

Yermak and Trump's adviser discuss possible meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with US Presidential Advisor Michael Volz. The parties discussed the situation at the front and the organization of a personal meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

War • February 4, 05:12 PM • 28300 views

The OP stated that the legislation on SPS should be strict

The deputy head of the OP, Iryna Vereshchuk, called on the military who had left their units without permission to return within the next 3. 5 weeks. After this period, the simplified algorithm for returning to service will not be available.

War • February 3, 04:19 PM • 31510 views

Deadline for MMC for people with limited fitness to be postponed to June 5, bill is already in the Parliament - OP

The President's Office announced the postponement of the MMC from February 5 to June 5. The HQCJ will not penalize those who fail to pass the commission by the original deadline.

Society • January 30, 02:34 PM • 22104 views
Exclusive

Draft Law on Changing the Deadline for the VLK for Persons with Limited Fitness: The Verkhovna Rada Explains What Awaits Those Who Fail to Pass by February 4

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing a bill to extend the deadline for the partially fit to June 5. Those who do not make it by February 4, before the law is passed, will not be subject to administrative liability.

Society • January 30, 11:49 AM • 115518 views
Exclusive

Changes to the period of preliminary medical examination for people with limited fitness: the draft law will be registered today

The Verkhovna Rada will today register a bill to extend the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for those with limited fitness. The document is scheduled to be considered by the end of February.

Society • January 30, 07:42 AM • 105505 views

Changing the term of the VLK for people with limited fitness: the Rada has started the procedure for registering the draft law

The National Security Committee has started registering a draft law to extend the deadline for the VLK until June 5 for those with limited fitness. Persons under 25 may be exempted from the mandatory commission.

War • January 29, 07:50 PM • 49011 views

Ukraine may change the terms of medical examination for those with limited fitness for service

The authorities are considering extending the deadline for repeated medical examinations for those who are limitedly fit. Due to long queues and organizational problems, a significant portion of the one million people have not yet passed the examination.

Politics • January 24, 09:25 PM • 47853 views

If everything depended on Ukraine, the war would end tomorrow - Yermak

The head of the OP said that the war could end tomorrow if everything depended on Ukraine and the democratic world. However, Putin's Russia does not abandon its plans and continues its aggression.

War • January 23, 01:09 PM • 24151 views

“More than 3800 appeals": Reshetylova summarizes first 20 days as military ombudsman

Olga Reshetylova spoke about the first results of her work as a military ombudsman. The main problems include refusals to refer to the MLC, transfers between units and non-renewal after the SGC.

Society • January 19, 02:57 PM • 33985 views