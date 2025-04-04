At the meeting in Riyadh, Ukraine and the US discussed a comprehensive ceasefire, especially regarding energy facilities and the Black Sea. Territorial concessions were not discussed.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on the cover of Time with a story about disputes with Trump, a meeting with Vance, and the future of Ukraine in the war. The OP features paintings about victory.
The "Contract 18-24" project of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is being expanded to include an additional 11 brigades of the Armed Forces and the National Guard. Military units will join the program.
The USA has resumed providing security assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. The decision was made following a meeting of delegations from both countries in Jeddah.
A meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations has started in Saudi Arabia. Ukraine has expressed its readiness for an open and constructive dialogue with partners.
The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, announced preparations for a meeting with the American delegation in Jeddah. The Ukrainian side plans to discuss the protection of interests and the vision for ending the war.
The Office of the President of Ukraine is finalizing a preliminary peace plan for discussion with the USA on March 11. The plan is being developed in collaboration with European partners and will include specific security guarantees.
As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, it has been possible to return seven children from occupation. Details regarding the age and circumstances of the children's stay in occupation are not disclosed.
Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak confirmed the swift signing of a minerals agreement between the USA and Ukraine. The document is set to strengthen economic partnership between the countries.
The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine continues to negotiate with the United States on rare earth metals. According to him, the negotiation process is taking place in a normal working mode.
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, had a phone conversation with US Presidential Advisor Michael Volz. The parties discussed bilateral relations and the importance of Special Representative Kellogg's visit to Ukraine.
As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, we managed to bring home a 21-year-old girl who had lived in the occupied territory for more than 10 years. The girl, who grew up under the pressure of propaganda, was finally reunited with her family in Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine met with Keith Kellogg to discuss the situation at the frontline and security guarantees. The parties also discussed the return of prisoners and a new agreement on investment and minerals.
The President of Ukraine met with Keith Kellogg, but the details of the negotiations are not disclosed. Earlier, the US special envoy held meetings with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Office of the President.
The President's Office is developing a new system of contracts for mobilized personnel with clear terms of service. For those called up in 2022, the term may be set at 6 months, and in 2023 - at 9-10 months.
The advisor to the head of the OP commented on the statement by the US Special Representative about engaging all parties in negotiations in 180 days. Leshchenko emphasized that no one can predict the duration of this process.
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, discussed the agreement on rare earth resources with US representatives and identified red lines of Ukraine's interests. He denied information about meetings with Russians.
The President announced his intention to attract American investors to strategic sectors of the economy. Ukraine also seeks strong security guarantees with the participation of the United States.
Ukraine's president is ready to meet with putin only under clear security guarantees and after preparing a joint plan with Trump. The Ukrainian side does not plan any contacts with russia at international events.
OP leader Andriy Yermak meets with US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.
Eight Ukrainian children aged 5 to 17 were returned from the temporarily occupied Crimea as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The children were in an orphanage where they were subjected to psychological abuse and propaganda.
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with US Presidential Advisor Michael Volz. The parties discussed the situation at the front and the organization of a personal meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.
The deputy head of the OP, Iryna Vereshchuk, called on the military who had left their units without permission to return within the next 3. 5 weeks. After this period, the simplified algorithm for returning to service will not be available.
The President's Office announced the postponement of the MMC from February 5 to June 5. The HQCJ will not penalize those who fail to pass the commission by the original deadline.
The Verkhovna Rada is preparing a bill to extend the deadline for the partially fit to June 5. Those who do not make it by February 4, before the law is passed, will not be subject to administrative liability.
The Verkhovna Rada will today register a bill to extend the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for those with limited fitness. The document is scheduled to be considered by the end of February.
The National Security Committee has started registering a draft law to extend the deadline for the VLK until June 5 for those with limited fitness. Persons under 25 may be exempted from the mandatory commission.
The authorities are considering extending the deadline for repeated medical examinations for those who are limitedly fit. Due to long queues and organizational problems, a significant portion of the one million people have not yet passed the examination.
The head of the OP said that the war could end tomorrow if everything depended on Ukraine and the democratic world. However, Putin's Russia does not abandon its plans and continues its aggression.
Olga Reshetylova spoke about the first results of her work as a military ombudsman. The main problems include refusals to refer to the MLC, transfers between units and non-renewal after the SGC.