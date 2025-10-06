They lived in an atmosphere of constant pressure and fear: Ukraine rescued three more teenagers from occupation

Ukraine has managed to rescue three teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories. They are currently receiving assistance with document restoration, psychological support, and accompaniment to start a new stage of their lives. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, three teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. - Yermak reported.

Details

In addition, the Head of the Presidential Office told the stories of teenagers who had to live in constant fear and pressure.

An 18-year-old girl was forced to study in a school where propaganda reigned supreme. The atmosphere of constant pressure and fear made her dream of only one thing - the day she would be able to escape. Another 18-year-old girl lived under daily shelling from the first days of the war. Constant stress and fear caused serious heart problems, and there was no proper medical care under occupation. A 19-year-old boy was left alone after losing his parents. His friends had already been forcibly mobilized, and he feared every day that he would be next. Now all three are finally safe. - Yermak added.

According to him, the rescued youth are receiving assistance with document restoration, psychological support, and accompaniment to start a new stage of their lives.

Persecuted and humiliated for their origin: Ukraine returned 22 more children from occupation