Persecuted and humiliated for their origin: Ukraine returned 22 more children from occupation

Ukraine has managed to rescue 22 more Ukrainian children and teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories. Among those rescued is a boy who was threatened with being sent for "examination" to Crimea with a fabricated psychiatric diagnosis. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, 22 Ukrainian children and teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. - Yermak reported.

The Head of the Presidential Office also shared details about the rescued young Ukrainians.

Among those rescued is a 10-year-old boy who was forced to study under the Russian curriculum and threatened with being sent for "examination" to Crimea with a fabricated psychiatric diagnosis. A 16-year-old teenager and his younger brother were also returned. Their family was persecuted in the village for their parents' refusal to obtain Russian passports and work in a school seized by the occupiers. Also, a 14-year-old girl who was constantly humiliated in a Russian school for her Ukrainian origin - Yermak noted.

According to him, all rescued children are now safe in the controlled territory of Ukraine. They are receiving psychological support and assistance with documents.

