Ukraine rescued 16 more young people from the occupied territories. The Presidential Office revealed details

Ukraine has managed to rescue 16 young people from the temporarily occupied territory. As reported by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, all young Ukrainians are currently safe, receiving psychological support, and restoring their documents, UNN reports.

As part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, 16 young people were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. They endured pressure, humiliation, and coercion that no child or teenager should ever face. - Yermak reported.

The Head of the Presidential Office also shared several stories of the rescued young Ukrainians.

One girl openly spoke Ukrainian at school and became a target for the occupiers: a denunciation was written against her, she was publicly humiliated in propaganda channels, and forced to visit the FSB, where she was demanded to abandon her own position. Another girl was forcibly drawn into a "military-patriotic club" where she had to assemble and disassemble weapons, participate in "conversations about important things," and demonstrate loyalty to the military. Another girl, after the start of the full-scale invasion, lost the opportunity to study under Ukrainian programs: her college was seized, she was forced to obtain Russian passports, and study under Kremlin propaganda. - Yermak wrote.

He also added that today all those rescued are safe, receiving psychological support, restoring documents, and step by step regaining their right to a future in free Ukraine.

