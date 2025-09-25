Ukraine rescued 17 more children from occupation: what is known about them

Ukraine has managed to rescue 17 Ukrainian children and teenagers from temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, 17 Ukrainian children and teenagers have been rescued from temporarily occupied territories. - Yermak reported.

Details

According to the Head of the Presidential Office, a 17-year-old boy was taken by Russian soldiers in the middle of the night for a multi-hour interrogation at gunpoint – without the presence of parents or any legal representatives. He was threatened and intimidated because of his pro-Ukrainian stance.

A 16-year-old girl was threatened with being taken away from her mother for refusing Russian documents and studying under the occupation program.

A 15-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister miraculously survived a cluster munition attack, and later the occupation authorities gave them a choice: either the children go to a Russian school, or the family is forced to leave their home.

Today, all children are safe: they receive psychological support and can start a new life in free Ukraine. I thank Save Ukraine and all our partners for their help in rescuing the children. We are fulfilling the President's task - to bring all children home. - Yermak summarized.

