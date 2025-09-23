The voice of Ukraine will sound particularly strong in the UN these days for the return of children and security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. According to him, Ukraine's voice will sound particularly strong at the UN these days – for the return of children, security guarantees, and increased pressure on Russia, reports UNN.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly – I participated in the opening. Ukraine's voice will sound particularly strong here these days – for the return of our children, security guarantees, and increased pressure on Russia. We will do everything to make our diplomatic positions, our army, and the support of our people even stronger. - Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

According to him, it is important that all meetings planned on the sidelines of the Assembly yield results.

The most important thing is to act together, in unity with all partners. I am grateful to everyone who is already with Ukraine and ready to continue working for peace. - Zelenskyy summarized.

