The voice of Ukraine will sound particularly strong in the UN these days for the return of children and security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 5514 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 18540 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 15306 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 41874 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 35424 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 34892 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 48758 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 49003 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44849 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69949 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 36100 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 32588 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - PoliticoSeptember 23, 09:15 AM • 14906 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 19166 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 17292 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
12:09 PM • 18533 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 17376 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 32707 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 36215 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 41867 views
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 7514 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 73916 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 35923 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 51315 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 102846 views
The voice of Ukraine will sound particularly strong in the UN these days for the return of children and security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. He stated that the voice of Ukraine would sound particularly strong for the return of children, security guarantees, and increased pressure on the Russian Federation.

The voice of Ukraine will sound particularly strong in the UN these days for the return of children and security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. According to him, Ukraine's voice will sound particularly strong at the UN these days – for the return of children, security guarantees, and increased pressure on Russia, reports UNN.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly – I participated in the opening. Ukraine's voice will sound particularly strong here these days – for the return of our children, security guarantees, and increased pressure on Russia. We will do everything to make our diplomatic positions, our army, and the support of our people even stronger.

- Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

According to him, it is important that all meetings planned on the sidelines of the Assembly yield results.

The most important thing is to act together, in unity with all partners. I am grateful to everyone who is already with Ukraine and ready to continue working for peace.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy arrived at UN headquarters: what is known23.09.25, 16:26 • 1904 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine