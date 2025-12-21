$42.340.00
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
09:49 AM • 6614 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
09:21 AM • 12238 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 26883 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 55698 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 60968 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 39732 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 35605 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 36179 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 40356 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Publications
UNN Lite
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center forecasts wet snow, fogs, and a drop in temperature in Ukraine for the new week. Precipitation and black ice are expected in some regions.

Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine

A new week in Ukraine will begin with wet snow, fogs, and a drop in temperature. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, tomorrow in the northeast of the country, on Tuesday and Wednesday in the west, southwest, there will be light precipitation, mostly in the form of wet snow, sometimes black ice on the roads, on December 24, moderate snow in the Carpathians; mostly no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

On December 22, in most western, central, and southern regions, there will be fog at night and in the morning.

The temperature at night and during the day will range from 3° frost to 5° warmth, tomorrow during the day in Zakarpattia and the south of the country 3-8° warmth; on December 24, the temperature in Ukraine will drop by 3-7° 

- added the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
