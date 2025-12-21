Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine

A new week in Ukraine will begin with wet snow, fogs, and a drop in temperature. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, tomorrow in the northeast of the country, on Tuesday and Wednesday in the west, southwest, there will be light precipitation, mostly in the form of wet snow, sometimes black ice on the roads, on December 24, moderate snow in the Carpathians; mostly no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

On December 22, in most western, central, and southern regions, there will be fog at night and in the morning.

The temperature at night and during the day will range from 3° frost to 5° warmth, tomorrow during the day in Zakarpattia and the south of the country 3-8° warmth; on December 24, the temperature in Ukraine will drop by 3-7° - added the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

