Carpathian Mountains

Significant snow avalanche danger is expected in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions on March 21-24. Rescuers urge people to be careful and avoid avalanche-prone routes.
Due to the warming, dangerous icicles and snow accumulations are forming on roofs and trees. The Patrol Police has provided recommendations on safety and behavior during the thaw.
The Hydrometeorological Center predicts an average air temperature of 1-7°C in March 2025, which is 1-1. 5°C above normal. The expected precipitation is 22-42 mm, which is less than normal, in the Carpathians up to 74 mm in some places.
The State Emergency Service warns of severe frosts down to -20°C and an increased risk of avalanches in the Carpathians. Rescuers urge tourists to carefully prepare for hiking and follow safety rules.
Cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine. There will be icy conditions on the roads, with temperatures ranging from 0° to -6°, and up to -10° in the highlands of the Carpathians.
On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, the air temperature dropped to -22°C. The weather is cloudy with clearings and a northeast wind of 6 m/s.
On February 13, dry weather with fog and significant temperature changes is expected in Ukraine. At night, down to -15° in the Carpathians, during the day up to +5° in the west and Odesa region.
From February 7 to 9, Ukraine is expected to have mostly dry weather with temperatures down to -10° at night and -4° to +7° during the day. There will be ice on the roads in some places, northeast winds of 5-10 m/s.
On February 5, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings and light snow in some places. Temperatures will be down to -6° at night, up to +3° during the day, with some icy conditions on the roads.
On February 4-6, ice is expected in the southeastern and eastern regions and the Carpathian region. The SES provides recommendations to drivers and pedestrians on safe behavior on the roads.
On February 3, cloudy weather with sleet and rain is expected in the south and southeast of Ukraine. Temperatures will range from -5° at night to +3° during the day, with icy conditions on the roads.
In Ukraine, temperatures are expected to drop significantly to +3. ..+6 degrees, with only the south being warmer. It will rain in most of the country, and snow will fall in the Carpathians.
Russian drones attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, causing a series of explosions. A fire broke out at the site, with no casualties reported.
On January 23, cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from -2° to +3°, with rain and snow in some places is forecast in Ukraine. Fog with visibility of 300-500 meters is expected in the western, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.
Ukraine is expected to warm up to +4. ..+9 degrees, in the south up to +13 degrees on January 25-30. Tomorrow, wet snow, fog and temperatures around zero are forecast, with daytime temperatures reaching +1...+4 degrees.
On January 20, Ukraine is forecast to have cloudy weather with clearings without significant precipitation. In the north, there will be fog in some places, ice in the Carpathians, and daytime temperatures will be from +2 to +10 degrees.
On January 16, continental Europe and Ukraine will be under the influence of the Beate anticyclone, which will bring dry weather without precipitation. The temperature will rise to +6°C during the day, and rain and sleet are expected on January 17.
Russia fired missiles at critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Thanks to air defense, there were no casualties, and the situation is under control.
In the western and northern regions of Ukraine, light snow and rain is forecast, while the rest of the country will be without precipitation. Temperatures will range from -2° to +5°, with icy conditions on the roads.
On January 13, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings, without significant precipitation. There will be ice on the roads, temperatures will range from -7 to +5 degrees, with the coldest temperatures in the Lviv region.
On January 12, Ukraine is forecast to have cloudy weather with light snow in the western, northern and central regions. Temperatures will range from -2° to +6°, with ice on the roads.
Light snow and sleet is expected in the western, northern and central regions of Ukraine tomorrow. Temperatures at night will be down to -6°, during the day -2° to +6°, with ice on the roads.
Cloudy weather with clearings and precipitation in the form of snow and rain is forecast in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from -8°C in the Carpathians to +10°C in the south, with icy conditions in some places.
Level III avalanche hazard and storm warning have been declared in the Carpathians from January 9 to 13. In the highlands of Transcarpathia, the danger reaches level IV, and tourists are urged to refrain from hiking.
On January 10, cloudy weather with clearing, sometimes rain with sleet is forecast in Ukraine. Air temperature will range from +4° to +16°, south wind with a shift to the west up to 12 m/s.
On January 8, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings and local precipitation in the form of rain. The daytime temperature will range from +3 to +14 degrees, with the warmest temperatures in the south of the country.
Rescuers have warned of strong winds in the Carpathians on January 6-7, with gusts of up to 40 m/s in the highlands. Gusts of up to 22 m/s are expected in the Carpathian region, which could complicate the work of utilities.
Cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from -6° to +2°. Most of the country will be without precipitation, except for the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, where light snow is possible.
On January 4, Ukraine is expected to experience a cold snap with snow and ice, with temperatures ranging from -3° to +2°. Traffic on the roads will be hampered by weather conditions, with winds of up to 18 m/s.
Employees of the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve shared photos of snow-capped mountains and wildlife tracks. They also promptly removed a fallen tree from the road while walking around the territory.