Carpathian Mountains

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14927 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26985 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63942 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212498 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121916 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390920 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309993 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213603 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244148 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130742 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212498 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390920 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253806 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309993 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2476 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13360 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44493 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71896 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57013 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Carpathian Mountains

News by theme

A level 3 snow avalanche danger has been announced in the Carpathians

Significant snow avalanche danger is expected in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions on March 21-24. Rescuers urge people to be careful and avoid avalanche-prone routes.

Society • March 21, 09:31 AM • 18372 views

Ukrainians warned about the danger of falling icicles: how to protect yourself from injuries

Due to the warming, dangerous icicles and snow accumulations are forming on roofs and trees. The Patrol Police has provided recommendations on safety and behavior during the thaw.

Society • February 25, 04:50 PM • 30593 views

Weather: temperature in March will be slightly above normal

The Hydrometeorological Center predicts an average air temperature of 1-7°C in March 2025, which is 1-1. 5°C above normal. The expected precipitation is 22-42 mm, which is less than normal, in the Carpathians up to 74 mm in some places.

Society • February 25, 12:12 PM • 30273 views

-20°C in the Carpathians: rescuers warn of the danger of hiking in the mountains

The State Emergency Service warns of severe frosts down to -20°C and an increased risk of avalanches in the Carpathians. Rescuers urge tourists to carefully prepare for hiking and follow safety rules.

Society • February 20, 06:30 PM • 39844 views

February cold: weather forecast for today

Cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine. There will be icy conditions on the roads, with temperatures ranging from 0° to -6°, and up to -10° in the highlands of the Carpathians.

Society • February 18, 05:39 AM • 39689 views

22-degree frost hit the Carpathians: photo of a snow-covered peak shown

On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, the air temperature dropped to -22°C. The weather is cloudy with clearings and a northeast wind of 6 m/s.

Society • February 17, 09:17 AM • 20649 views

Frost and fog in some places: weather forecasters give weather forecast for February 13

On February 13, dry weather with fog and significant temperature changes is expected in Ukraine. At night, down to -15° in the Carpathians, during the day up to +5° in the west and Odesa region.

Society • February 13, 05:21 AM • 31877 views

Forecasters told what temperature to expect by the end of the week

From February 7 to 9, Ukraine is expected to have mostly dry weather with temperatures down to -10° at night and -4° to +7° during the day. There will be ice on the roads in some places, northeast winds of 5-10 m/s.

Society • February 6, 11:03 AM • 64936 views

Where to expect snow and ice on the roads: weather forecast for today

On February 5, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings and light snow in some places. Temperatures will be down to -6° at night, up to +3° during the day, with some icy conditions on the roads.

Society • February 5, 06:10 AM • 39543 views

Ice is expected in Ukraine in the coming days: drivers are advised

On February 4-6, ice is expected in the southeastern and eastern regions and the Carpathian region. The SES provides recommendations to drivers and pedestrians on safe behavior on the roads.

Society • February 3, 01:53 PM • 24280 views

Cloudy, with sleet in some places: weather forecasters give weather forecast for February 3

On February 3, cloudy weather with sleet and rain is expected in the south and southeast of Ukraine. Temperatures will range from -5° at night to +3° during the day, with icy conditions on the roads.

Society • February 3, 05:34 AM • 28695 views

Winter is coming back: weather forecasters have given a forecast for the first day of February

In Ukraine, temperatures are expected to drop significantly to +3. ..+6 degrees, with only the south being warmer. It will rain in most of the country, and snow will fall in the Carpathians.

Society • February 1, 07:19 AM • 100560 views

Enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with drones at night: critical infrastructure was targeted, fire was reported

Russian drones attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, causing a series of explosions. A fire broke out at the site, with no casualties reported.

War • January 27, 06:19 AM • 30558 views

Precipitation, ice and dangerous fog: weather forecast for today

On January 23, cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from -2° to +3°, with rain and snow in some places is forecast in Ukraine. Fog with visibility of 300-500 meters is expected in the western, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.

Society • January 23, 06:05 AM • 34284 views

There is a warming trend at the end of January, but not the previously predicted “super-high degrees” - forecaster

Ukraine is expected to warm up to +4. ..+9 degrees, in the south up to +13 degrees on January 25-30. Tomorrow, wet snow, fog and temperatures around zero are forecast, with daytime temperatures reaching +1...+4 degrees.

Society • January 22, 11:59 AM • 28137 views

The week in Ukraine starts with warmth: weather forecast for today

On January 20, Ukraine is forecast to have cloudy weather with clearings without significant precipitation. In the north, there will be fog in some places, ice in the Carpathians, and daytime temperatures will be from +2 to +10 degrees.

Society • January 20, 05:04 AM • 35405 views

Anti-cyclone Beate will bring dry weather to Ukraine: what will change from January 16

On January 16, continental Europe and Ukraine will be under the influence of the Beate anticyclone, which will bring dry weather without precipitation. The temperature will rise to +6°C during the day, and rain and sleet are expected on January 17.

Society • January 15, 03:33 PM • 32058 views

Russian army targeted critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk region in the morning, situation under control - RMA

Russia fired missiles at critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Thanks to air defense, there were no casualties, and the situation is under control.

War • January 15, 06:51 AM • 27921 views

Light snow, sometimes rain in Ukraine: forecasters give forecast for January 15

In the western and northern regions of Ukraine, light snow and rain is forecast, while the rest of the country will be without precipitation. Temperatures will range from -2° to +5°, with icy conditions on the roads.

Society • January 15, 05:14 AM • 34621 views

Cold and slippery: weather forecast for today

On January 13, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings, without significant precipitation. There will be ice on the roads, temperatures will range from -7 to +5 degrees, with the coldest temperatures in the Lviv region.

Kyiv • January 13, 04:43 AM • 54085 views

Weather in Ukraine: where snow and ice on the roads are expected today

On January 12, Ukraine is forecast to have cloudy weather with light snow in the western, northern and central regions. Temperatures will range from -2° to +6°, with ice on the roads.

Society • January 12, 05:08 AM • 39241 views

Where to expect sleet and ice: weather forecasters gave a forecast for Sunday

Light snow and sleet is expected in the western, northern and central regions of Ukraine tomorrow. Temperatures at night will be down to -6°, during the day -2° to +6°, with ice on the roads.

Society • January 11, 11:13 AM • 37565 views

Wet snow, ice and blizzards: weather forecast for today

Cloudy weather with clearings and precipitation in the form of snow and rain is forecast in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from -8°C in the Carpathians to +10°C in the south, with icy conditions in some places.

Kyiv • January 11, 05:06 AM • 43675 views

There is a significant risk of avalanches in the Carpathians and a storm warning is in effect: tourists are urged not to go to the mountains

Level III avalanche hazard and storm warning have been declared in the Carpathians from January 9 to 13. In the highlands of Transcarpathia, the danger reaches level IV, and tourists are urged to refrain from hiking.

Society • January 10, 03:01 PM • 30007 views

The last warm day before a sharp cold snap: weather forecast for today

On January 10, cloudy weather with clearing, sometimes rain with sleet is forecast in Ukraine. Air temperature will range from +4° to +16°, south wind with a shift to the west up to 12 m/s.

Society • January 10, 04:54 AM • 69807 views

Cloudy and warm: weather forecast for today

On January 8, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings and local precipitation in the form of rain. The daytime temperature will range from +3 to +14 degrees, with the warmest temperatures in the south of the country.

Society • January 8, 04:52 AM • 33206 views

Rescuers warned of a storm in the Carpathians: wind speeds will reach 40 m/s

Rescuers have warned of strong winds in the Carpathians on January 6-7, with gusts of up to 40 m/s in the highlands. Gusts of up to 22 m/s are expected in the Carpathian region, which could complicate the work of utilities.

Society • January 6, 07:18 PM • 23383 views

It will be relatively cool in Ukraine: weather forecast for January 5

Cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from -6° to +2°. Most of the country will be without precipitation, except for the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, where light snow is possible.

Society • January 5, 06:03 AM • 42202 views

Snow and ice are expected in Ukraine: weather forecasters gave a forecast for January 4

On January 4, Ukraine is expected to experience a cold snap with snow and ice, with temperatures ranging from -3° to +2°. Traffic on the roads will be hampered by weather conditions, with winds of up to 18 m/s.

Society • January 4, 05:36 AM • 72569 views

What the snow-covered Carpathians look like: photos have appeared

Employees of the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve shared photos of snow-capped mountains and wildlife tracks. They also promptly removed a fallen tree from the road while walking around the territory.

Society • January 3, 06:29 PM • 102661 views