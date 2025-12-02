Up to +12°: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on December 2
Kyiv • UNN
On December 2, cloudy weather with light rains is expected in Ukraine, with wet snow in the Carpathians. The air temperature during the day will be 3-8°C, up to 12°C in the south.
On Tuesday, December 2, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, light rain is expected in places, with wet snow in the Carpathians.
In Ukraine, except for the eastern regions, fog in the first half of the day. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 3-8° Celsius; in the south of the country, daytime 7-12° Celsius.
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Tuesday. The air temperature will be 5-7° Celsius.
