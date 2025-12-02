Up to +12°: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on December 2

On Tuesday, December 2, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rain is expected in places, with wet snow in the Carpathians.

In Ukraine, except for the eastern regions, fog in the first half of the day. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 3-8° Celsius; in the south of the country, daytime 7-12° Celsius. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Tuesday. The air temperature will be 5-7° Celsius.

