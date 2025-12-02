Up to +12°: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on December 2

$42.270.07
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Popular news
Sudan opens its doors to Russia: Khartoum offers Moscow its first naval base in Africa – WSJPhotoDecember 1, 07:29 PM • 4504 views
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 6438 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian Federation12:09 AM • 8622 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 5594 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 5422 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 20389 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 27611 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 36335 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 45378 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 43173 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 24917 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 27767 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 84615 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 60631 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 76922 views
Up to +12°: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on December 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On December 2, cloudy weather with light rains is expected in Ukraine, with wet snow in the Carpathians. The air temperature during the day will be 3-8°C, up to 12°C in the south.

Up to +12°: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on December 2

On Tuesday, December 2, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rain is expected in places, with wet snow in the Carpathians.

In Ukraine, except for the eastern regions, fog in the first half of the day. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 3-8° Celsius; in the south of the country, daytime 7-12° Celsius.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Tuesday. The air temperature will be 5-7° Celsius.

Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage01.12.25, 10:53 • 27768 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine