Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage

09:32 AM • 304 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 774 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 10293 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 9832 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 17519 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 33644 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 46617 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 40544 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 41647 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 38503 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Popular news
Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reactedPhotoNovember 30, 11:58 PM • 18000 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideoDecember 1, 02:12 AM • 14200 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJDecember 1, 02:45 AM • 21499 views
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial TimesDecember 1, 03:12 AM • 10247 views
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhoto06:15 AM • 7008 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 444 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 10295 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM • 17520 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 64586 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 102377 views
UNN Lite
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 2038 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 64586 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 51381 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 67726 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 86635 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2038 views

Singer Alyosha and the leader of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolia announced their divorce after 12 years of marriage, as Alyosha wrote on Instagram on December 1. The couple has agreed on the upbringing of their three children and financial matters, and will not provide further comments.

Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage

Ukrainian singer, composer, and songwriter, Eurovision participant Olena Kucher-Topolya (singer Alyosha) announced her divorce from Taras Topolya, the leader of the band "Antytila," after 12 years of marriage. The artist wrote about the decision to end the relationship today, December 1, on her Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

"We are divorcing. This is a balanced decision of both of us. With great mutual gratitude for everything we have been through and created together!" — the statement reads.

"This is valuable, it will never disappear, because it was created in love. With responsibility and love for our children, we are putting an end to the relationship and starting new, separate, pages of life. No longer as husband and wife, but as partners in raising children", — the document adds.

It is noted that the parents will treat with equal responsibility for the future of their children, in mutual respect, support, and with constant work to ensure that they continue to receive maximum attention, proper upbringing, support, and love from both parents.

All related property issues, and issues of further financial support for children, which couples face during divorce, the parties settled in advance, acting with dignity and fairness towards each other and the children.

"We understand the attention that this news will attract. However, we have decided to completely ignore any further questions on this matter. This publication is exhaustive. We ask for your understanding, we will not provide additional comments", — the statement reads.

"We wish each other success in all endeavors. We want to assure the female audience that Taras is an example of dignity, a wonderful father and husband. The male audience - Olena is an incredible woman, beloved and mother. It was and is. We are sure that it will remain so", — the singers added.

For reference

In 2013, the leader of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolya married singer Olena Kucher, then known by the pseudonym Alyosha. With the beginning of the war, the artist abandoned her stage name and now performs under her real name — Olena Topolya.

They have three children: sons Roman and Mark, and daughter Maria. Roman is now 12 years old, Mark is 9, and the youngest Maria is only 5 years old.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCultureUNN Lite
Musician
Social network
War in Ukraine
Marriage