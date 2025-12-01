Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage

Ukrainian singer, composer, and songwriter, Eurovision participant Olena Kucher-Topolya (singer Alyosha) announced her divorce from Taras Topolya, the leader of the band "Antytila," after 12 years of marriage. The artist wrote about the decision to end the relationship today, December 1, on her Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

"We are divorcing. This is a balanced decision of both of us. With great mutual gratitude for everything we have been through and created together!" — the statement reads.

"This is valuable, it will never disappear, because it was created in love. With responsibility and love for our children, we are putting an end to the relationship and starting new, separate, pages of life. No longer as husband and wife, but as partners in raising children", — the document adds.

It is noted that the parents will treat with equal responsibility for the future of their children, in mutual respect, support, and with constant work to ensure that they continue to receive maximum attention, proper upbringing, support, and love from both parents.

All related property issues, and issues of further financial support for children, which couples face during divorce, the parties settled in advance, acting with dignity and fairness towards each other and the children.

"We understand the attention that this news will attract. However, we have decided to completely ignore any further questions on this matter. This publication is exhaustive. We ask for your understanding, we will not provide additional comments", — the statement reads.

"We wish each other success in all endeavors. We want to assure the female audience that Taras is an example of dignity, a wonderful father and husband. The male audience - Olena is an incredible woman, beloved and mother. It was and is. We are sure that it will remain so", — the singers added.

For reference

In 2013, the leader of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolya married singer Olena Kucher, then known by the pseudonym Alyosha. With the beginning of the war, the artist abandoned her stage name and now performs under her real name — Olena Topolya.

They have three children: sons Roman and Mark, and daughter Maria. Roman is now 12 years old, Mark is 9, and the youngest Maria is only 5 years old.

