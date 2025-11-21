Blogger Honcharuk claimed that her meditations allegedly influenced the presidential administration's peace plan
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian blogger Bohdana Honcharuk jokingly told her subscribers that her meditations allegedly contributed to the formation of a peace plan adopted by the presidential administration. She wrote about this in her blog, UNN reports.
Details
The famous blogger, who calls herself a "spiritual millionaire," claims that she meditated on a peace plan.
Today, news about a peace plan. About a new one that the presidential administration supported. I beg you! And we only meditated once
