Ukrainian blogger Bohdana Honcharuk jokingly told her subscribers that her meditations allegedly contributed to the formation of a peace plan adopted by the presidential administration. She wrote about this in her blog, UNN reports.

Details

The famous blogger, who calls herself a "spiritual millionaire," claims that she meditated on a peace plan.

Today, news about a peace plan. About a new one that the presidential administration supported. I beg you! And we only meditated once - Honcharuk wrote.

Russia sentenced Ukrainian powerlifting champion Yulia Lemeshchenko on charges of "treason" - BBC