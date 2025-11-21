Russia sentenced Ukrainian powerlifting champion Yulia Lemeshchenko on charges of "treason" - BBC

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
04:14 PM • 534 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 2198 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 7936 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
01:06 PM • 13479 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:43 PM • 14552 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
11:38 AM • 27063 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 19843 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
November 21, 09:41 AM • 27006 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 25015 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:07 AM • 49352 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
100%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 40036 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhotoNovember 21, 06:53 AM • 23947 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 40353 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNNNovember 21, 08:07 AM • 23020 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 20500 views
Publications
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 2208 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 27066 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 27007 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 40525 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 49353 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 20649 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 40212 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 43845 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 57474 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 79163 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

Russia sentenced Ukrainian powerlifting champion Yulia Lemeshchenko on charges of "treason" - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1656 views

The athlete, who holds a Russian passport but competed for Ukraine, received 19 years in prison and a fine of 1 million rubles. She is accused of "treason" in favor of Ukraine.

Russia sentenced Ukrainian powerlifting champion Yulia Lemeshchenko on charges of "treason" - BBC
Photo: Yulia Lemeshchenko/VK

In Russia, a Ukrainian powerlifting champion was sentenced to 19 years in prison on charges of "treason." This refers to 42-year-old Yulia Lemeshchenko, who holds a Russian passport, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

The woman was also fined 1 million rubles. She was accused of involvement in undermining power lines near St. Petersburg and spying on a Russian soldier in Voronezh.

According to the investigation, after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the woman allegedly underwent training in Kyiv, and then came to Russia to carry out sabotage. For this, according to Russian security forces, she was promised Ukrainian citizenship.

It is reported that Lemeshchenko admitted the factual side of the accusation, but stated that she did not consider herself guilty "from a moral point of view," as she was defending her home - the city of Kharkiv.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Russia, a real sentence was handed down in absentia to blogger Yuri Dud, who had previously been recognized as a "foreign agent." The reason was fines for publications without a "foreign agent" label and three posts on social networks.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Bloggers
Electricity
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv