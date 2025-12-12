Diia "registered" a private entrepreneur for a woman without her knowledge, and the tax office charged payments - the Ministry of Digital Transformation must provide an explanation

$42.270.01
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 7840 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 11637 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 23537 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 20632 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 20267 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 20438 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 22960 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 28524 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 40365 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
Popular news
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 18043 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 12549 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the city11:30 AM • 10469 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA12:07 PM • 16487 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 6034 views
Publications
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 11647 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 6280 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 23545 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 66856 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 69983 views
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 6280 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 12658 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 43754 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 41355 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 46210 views
Diia "registered" a private entrepreneur for a woman without her knowledge, and the tax office charged payments - the Ministry of Digital Transformation must provide an explanation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

According to the plaintiff, she did not submit any applications for registration, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the State Enterprise "Diia" allegedly carried out the registration without her consent.

Diia "registered" a private entrepreneur for a woman without her knowledge, and the tax office charged payments - the Ministry of Digital Transformation must provide an explanation

The Cherkasy District Administrative Court has opened proceedings in a case concerning the alleged forced registration of a Ukrainian woman as a private entrepreneur through the "Diia" application without her consent. The plaintiff learned about her "entrepreneurial status" only after the tax authorities began demanding payment of debts, UNN reports with reference to the court decision.

The plaintiff's lawyers are asking the court to declare unlawful and cancel the entry in the Unified State Register, which registered the plaintiff as a private entrepreneur on March 14, 2023.

According to the plaintiff, she did not submit any applications for registration, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the State Enterprise "Diia" allegedly carried out the registration without her consent. Later, the woman accumulated a tax debt of over UAH 38,000 in single tax and UAH 7,200 in military levy, which is confirmed by the tax authority's lawsuit in another case.

The woman accidentally learned that she was registered as a private entrepreneur when she received a registered letter with a court ruling in a debt collection case. Prior to this, she had not received any notifications from the tax authorities or other bodies.

The case will be heard under simplified proceedings, without summoning the parties.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the State Enterprise "Diia" are obliged to submit a response within 15 days with a full list of evidence, provide all documents related to the plaintiff's registration as a private entrepreneur, and indicate who exactly and on what grounds carried out the registration.

In the absence of such explanations, the dispute may be assessed as an admission of the claim, the judge noted.

Lilia Podolyak

