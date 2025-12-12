Diia "registered" a private entrepreneur for a woman without her knowledge, and the tax office charged payments - the Ministry of Digital Transformation must provide an explanation

The Cherkasy District Administrative Court has opened proceedings in a case concerning the alleged forced registration of a Ukrainian woman as a private entrepreneur through the "Diia" application without her consent. The plaintiff learned about her "entrepreneurial status" only after the tax authorities began demanding payment of debts, UNN reports with reference to the court decision.

The plaintiff's lawyers are asking the court to declare unlawful and cancel the entry in the Unified State Register, which registered the plaintiff as a private entrepreneur on March 14, 2023.

According to the plaintiff, she did not submit any applications for registration, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the State Enterprise "Diia" allegedly carried out the registration without her consent. Later, the woman accumulated a tax debt of over UAH 38,000 in single tax and UAH 7,200 in military levy, which is confirmed by the tax authority's lawsuit in another case.

The woman accidentally learned that she was registered as a private entrepreneur when she received a registered letter with a court ruling in a debt collection case. Prior to this, she had not received any notifications from the tax authorities or other bodies.

The case will be heard under simplified proceedings, without summoning the parties.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the State Enterprise "Diia" are obliged to submit a response within 15 days with a full list of evidence, provide all documents related to the plaintiff's registration as a private entrepreneur, and indicate who exactly and on what grounds carried out the registration.

In the absence of such explanations, the dispute may be assessed as an admission of the claim, the judge noted.