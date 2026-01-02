$42.350.03
49.790.06
January 1, 01:04 PM • 35329 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 52957 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 43885 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 42016 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 147331 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 144688 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 51759 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 43721 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 37307 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 30147 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Exclusives
Ukrainian military under significant pressure in the south due to numerical superiority of Russian brigades - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Ukraine's defense forces are under heavy pressure in the south, outnumbered by Russian brigades that have seized hundreds of square kilometers. The Russians have advanced in the Zaporizhzhia region, the situation remains tense, with the most intense fighting taking place in Huliaipole.

Ukrainian military under significant pressure in the south due to numerical superiority of Russian brigades - CNN

The Defense Forces are experiencing strong pressure in southern Ukraine, where they are significantly outnumbered by Russian brigades, which have seized hundreds of square kilometers of territory in recent weeks. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

According to one of the Ukrainian officers from the Security Service of Ukraine with the call sign "Bankir", the Russians have advanced through open terrain in several areas of the Zaporizhzhia region. According to him, the situation in the region remains tense.

The enemy is trying to strengthen its negotiating position by trying to seize more territory

- said the officer.

He added that the occupiers are sending small infantry groups to break through to the least protected positions of the Defense Forces. According to him, the most intense fighting is currently taking place in Huliaipole and its surroundings.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the chiefs of general staffs will take place on January 5, the main thing being security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: there has never been a war in history that Russians ended of their own free will01.01.26, 04:41 • 10802 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Gulyaypole