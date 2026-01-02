The Defense Forces are experiencing strong pressure in southern Ukraine, where they are significantly outnumbered by Russian brigades, which have seized hundreds of square kilometers of territory in recent weeks. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

According to one of the Ukrainian officers from the Security Service of Ukraine with the call sign "Bankir", the Russians have advanced through open terrain in several areas of the Zaporizhzhia region. According to him, the situation in the region remains tense.

The enemy is trying to strengthen its negotiating position by trying to seize more territory - said the officer.

He added that the occupiers are sending small infantry groups to break through to the least protected positions of the Defense Forces. According to him, the most intense fighting is currently taking place in Huliaipole and its surroundings.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the chiefs of general staffs will take place on January 5, the main thing being security guarantees for Ukraine.

