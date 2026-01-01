Zelenskyy: there has never been a war in history that Russians ended of their own free will

Russia does not end its wars on its own; there has never been a war in history that Russians ended of their own free will. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his New Year's address, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, only external pressure can force Russians to end the war.

Only pressure from others, only coercion from others, which they themselves call a "gesture of goodwill." This has been the case in all the years when Russia fought with someone, that is, in all the years of its existence. This can be confirmed by everyone against whom Moscow waged war at different times. Poland, Turkey, Finland, Syria, Georgia, Abkhazia, Ossetia, Chechnya – and this list can be continued endlessly, because almost the entire territory of Russia is assembled from wars. This is who we are dealing with - said the head of state.

He emphasized that Ukraine is currently under pressure because "too often the truth is still avoided, called diplomacy, although it is simply lies in suits."

And that's why we fight like this. And we prove, it would seem, long-obvious truths that after the occupation of Crimea, the capture of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the full-scale invasion on February 24, after Bucha, Mariupol, Olenivka, and everything that the Kremlin has been doing all this time, to take their word for it is simply a verdict. A verdict to common international security. And to every leader who simply has to protect his people. Were these arguments of ours heard? We very much hope so. Did they agree with us? Not completely. Not yet. And that is why we are still talking about 90, and not all 100 percent readiness for a peace agreement - Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will have to end the war as soon as they find one more reason for peace than to fight.

