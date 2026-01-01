Zelenskyy: there has never been a war in history that Russians ended of their own free will

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 14780 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 17317 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 16323 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 18308 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 18213 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 19051 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 22077 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20017 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17705 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16042 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.9m/s
80%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 22441 views
Carried out "Spiderweb", shook the Crimean Bridge for the third time, and hit a Russian submarine: Maliuk summarized 2025December 31, 05:17 PM • 4264 views
Trump shared NYT article about Putin's bluff as main obstacle to peaceDecember 31, 07:52 PM • 8832 views
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in Odesa10:21 PM • 3304 views
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announcedVideo11:33 PM • 6634 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 14780 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 22533 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 68569 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 68816 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 62503 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026Photo12:07 AM • 1402 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it12:00 AM • 1902 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 22533 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 12552 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 19895 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The New York Times

Zelenskyy: there has never been a war in history that Russians ended of their own free will

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia never ends wars of its own free will, only under external pressure. He emphasized that trusting the Kremlin's word is a death sentence for international security.

Zelenskyy: there has never been a war in history that Russians ended of their own free will

Russia does not end its wars on its own; there has never been a war in history that Russians ended of their own free will. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his New Year's address, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, only external pressure can force Russians to end the war.

Only pressure from others, only coercion from others, which they themselves call a "gesture of goodwill." This has been the case in all the years when Russia fought with someone, that is, in all the years of its existence. This can be confirmed by everyone against whom Moscow waged war at different times. Poland, Turkey, Finland, Syria, Georgia, Abkhazia, Ossetia, Chechnya – and this list can be continued endlessly, because almost the entire territory of Russia is assembled from wars. This is who we are dealing with

- said the head of state.

He emphasized that Ukraine is currently under pressure because "too often the truth is still avoided, called diplomacy, although it is simply lies in suits."

And that's why we fight like this. And we prove, it would seem, long-obvious truths that after the occupation of Crimea, the capture of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the full-scale invasion on February 24, after Bucha, Mariupol, Olenivka, and everything that the Kremlin has been doing all this time, to take their word for it is simply a verdict. A verdict to common international security. And to every leader who simply has to protect his people. Were these arguments of ours heard? We very much hope so. Did they agree with us? Not completely. Not yet. And that is why we are still talking about 90, and not all 100 percent readiness for a peace agreement

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will have to end the war as soon as they find one more reason for peace than to fight.

"A toast, one for all": Zelenskyy voiced Ukrainians' main wish for the New Year01.01.26, 03:11 • 684 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine