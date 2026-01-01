$42.390.17
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Publications
Exclusives
The New York Times

"A toast, one for all": Zelenskyy voiced Ukrainians' main wish for the New Year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

In his New Year's address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed Ukraine's belief in peace and its struggle for it. He wished for the defenders to return home and emphasized the importance of unity.

"A toast, one for all": Zelenskyy voiced Ukrainians' main wish for the New Year

Ukraine believes in peace, fights for it, and works for it. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his New Year's address, as reported by UNN.

Details

He wished that all our defenders would return home - "from the front, from captivity, from occupation, so that we would be, so that Ukraine would be.

A toast. One for all. For millions of Ukrainians. For our soldiers who are now at the "zero line". For everyone who gave their lives for Ukraine. For everyone who saves and teaches us every day. For everyone who is always, and even tonight, on duty. Firefighters, doctors, energy workers. For our people who returned from captivity and who will meet this New Year at home. For everyone we are waiting for. For everyone who helps us. For this war to end. For peace to come. For the enemy to fail in everything. And they will not succeed, as long as we fight like this, as long as we hold on like this. As long as we are Ukrainians

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will have to end the war as soon as they find one more reason for peace than to fight.

My signature will be under a strong agreement - Zelenskyy
01.01.26, 00:12

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
New Year
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine