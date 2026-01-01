"A toast, one for all": Zelenskyy voiced Ukrainians' main wish for the New Year

Ukraine believes in peace, fights for it, and works for it. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his New Year's address, as reported by UNN.

He wished that all our defenders would return home - "from the front, from captivity, from occupation, so that we would be, so that Ukraine would be.

A toast. One for all. For millions of Ukrainians. For our soldiers who are now at the "zero line". For everyone who gave their lives for Ukraine. For everyone who saves and teaches us every day. For everyone who is always, and even tonight, on duty. Firefighters, doctors, energy workers. For our people who returned from captivity and who will meet this New Year at home. For everyone we are waiting for. For everyone who helps us. For this war to end. For peace to come. For the enemy to fail in everything. And they will not succeed, as long as we fight like this, as long as we hold on like this. As long as we are Ukrainians - said Zelenskyy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will have to end the war as soon as they find one more reason for peace than to fight.

