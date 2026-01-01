$42.390.17
My signature will be under a strong agreement - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would only sign a strong agreement on security guarantees, rejecting the Budapest Memorandum and the Minsk agreements. He emphasized that the agreement must be ratified by partners to ensure lasting peace.

My signature will be under a strong agreement - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his signature on security guarantees would only be on a strong agreement. The Budapest memorandum, or the Minsk agreement, does not suit Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this in his New Year's address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Intentions must become security guarantees. And therefore – be ratified. By the United States Congress, European parliaments, all partners. The Budapest memorandum will not suit Ukraine. The Minsk meticulously crafted trap is not needed by Ukraine. Signatures under weak agreements only fuel the war. My signature will be on a strong agreement. And that is exactly what every meeting, every call, every decision is about now. To ensure a strong peace for everyone. Not for a day, a week, or two months – peace for years. And only then is it – truly a success. For Ukraine, America, Europe, in fact, every nation that wants to live, not fight," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he had told this to US President Donald Trump.

"I said it during the first meeting, when everything could have ended in a storm for all of us, and during the recent meeting, which gives hope to all of us. That peace is near, it... it is more possible than ever. And we are able to ensure it together," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the peace agreement is 90% ready, and the remaining 10% will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
New Year
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
United States Congress
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine