We believe in peace, we fight for it and we work for it: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the upcoming New Year and emphasized that 2025 became possible thanks to our defenders, UNN reports.

Another year passes, won by the dedication and resilience, principledness and daily work of Ukrainians. This year became possible thanks to our defenders - those who defended it not only for Ukraine, but also for everyone who values freedom and dignity. - emphasized the President.

According to him, "we continue to move forward together with what sustains us: experience and memory, our native language, hope and faith."

We take with us the ability to cooperate and humanity - that which endures despite everything. We believe in peace, we fight for it and we work for it. Happy New Year, dear Ukrainians! - summarized Zelenskyy.

