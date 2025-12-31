We believe in peace, we fight for it and we work for it: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year

$42.390.17
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 364 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 6968 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
10:25 AM • 12920 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 14581 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 14282 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 13836 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13300 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14852 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 27981 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 66172 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Popular news
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 13251 views
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's orderDecember 31, 08:33 AM • 10857 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 8218 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 5202 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"12:55 PM • 5534 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 56452 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 58753 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 53179 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 80767 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 77526 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 3316 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 5234 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 8254 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 19717 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 66164 views
We believe in peace, we fight for it and we work for it: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the upcoming New Year. He emphasized that 2025 was made possible thanks to Ukrainian defenders.

We believe in peace, we fight for it and we work for it: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the upcoming New Year and emphasized that 2025 became possible thanks to our defenders, UNN reports.

Another year passes, won by the dedication and resilience, principledness and daily work of Ukrainians. This year became possible thanks to our defenders - those who defended it not only for Ukraine, but also for everyone who values freedom and dignity.

- emphasized the President.

According to him, "we continue to move forward together with what sustains us: experience and memory, our native language, hope and faith."

We take with us the ability to cooperate and humanity - that which endures despite everything. We believe in peace, we fight for it and we work for it. Happy New Year, dear Ukrainians!

- summarized Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats30.12.25, 17:00 • 42293 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
New Year
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine