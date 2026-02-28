Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
09:48 PM • 158 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 22508 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 36627 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 34125 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 40959 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 45118 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 52453 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 47439 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 50696 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 49077 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
83%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali PortFebruary 28, 01:59 PM • 14782 views
Israel announces death of Iranian military commanders - Tehran does not comment on the situationFebruary 28, 02:39 PM • 9886 views
Ali Khamenei is likely alive - Iranian Foreign Minister AraghchiFebruary 28, 02:58 PM • 10745 views
Iran strikes US military bases and attacks American aircraft carrierVideoFebruary 28, 03:33 PM • 13796 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - Stubb04:27 PM • 11564 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 37986 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 42104 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 35926 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 40056 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 41126 views
Actual people
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 20643 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 20354 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 20483 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 20691 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 35020 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network
Heating

Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

US President Donald Trump announced the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him "one of the most brutal tyrants." The operation was the result of cooperation with Israel and the use of state-of-the-art surveillance systems.

Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei

US President Donald Trump publicly announced the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him one of the cruelest tyrants in human history. The American leader emphasized that the successful operation was the result of close cooperation with Israel and the use of state-of-the-art surveillance systems, from which the Iranian leadership could not hide. Trump wrote about this on his social media page, UNN reports.

Details

In his statement, Trump addressed representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the police, noting that many of them are already looking for opportunities to obtain immunity in exchange for ceasing hostilities.

Khamenei, one of the most evil men in history, is dead. This is justice not only for the people of Iran, but also for all great Americans and those people from many countries around the world who were killed or maimed by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty thugs.

- Trump stated.

The President warned that the chance for a peaceful settlement and amnesty is only valid now, and later, those who continue to support the former regime will face inevitable death. He expressed hope for a speedy start to the process of reviving the state, which was seriously undermined by years of dictatorship and massive military strikes in recent days.

Iranian ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv causing significant destruction and injuries28.02.26, 23:37 • 546 views

Continued military pressure for peace in the Middle East

Despite the elimination of key figures of the Iranian regime, Donald Trump assured that precise and intensive bombing of military facilities will continue for at least a week or until the set goals are fully achieved.

The White House calls the main goal of this campaign the establishment of stable peace in the region and global security. The American administration emphasizes that military pressure will not stop until the Iranian war machine is finally disabled and the threat to international order is completely neutralized.

Trump believes information about the death of Iran's Supreme Leader as a result of joint airstrikes28.02.26, 23:26 • 642 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Martial law
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran