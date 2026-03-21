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"Scaling back huge military efforts": Trump announced the likely withdrawal of troops from Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The US plans to scale back military efforts in the Middle East after eliminating the Iranian threat. Regional countries are to take over the protection of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Scaling back huge military efforts": Trump announced the likely withdrawal of troops from Iran

The United States of America is "very close" to achieving its goals in Iran and is considering scaling back its efforts. This was stated on the Truth Social social network by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Washington is considering "scaling back our massive military efforts in the Middle East against the terrorist regime of Iran."

Also, according to him, the Strait of Hormuz should be controlled and protected as much as possible by the countries that use it, because "the US will not do it."

If asked, we will help these nations in their efforts in the Strait of Hormuz, but there will be no need for that once the Iranian threat is eradicated.

- wrote the US President.

He added that the US wants Iran to be unable to "even get close to nuclear capabilities."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that American troops are "moving freely" through Iranian territory, and the Strait of Hormuz "will open by itself."

Didn't think I'd have to involve the US military so often - Trump20.03.26, 23:59 • 5300 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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