Didn't think I'd have to involve the US military so often - Trump

US President Donald Trump said he did not think he would have to use the American armed forces so often during his second term. This is reported by Sky News, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, commenting on the course of the war against Iran, Trump noted that the US is doing "great" in this conflict, and that "58 ships were destroyed in two days."

The Iranian fleet also had "great" ships, Trump says, but "the difference was that they didn't know how to use them." - the publication writes.

Speaking about the US armed forces, particularly their operations in Venezuela in January, he stated: "I didn't think I would use them so often, but I'm glad I restored them."

In addition, Trump stated that the US would like to negotiate with Iran, but "we have no one to talk to."

"Now no one else wants to be a leader there. We want to talk to them, but we have no one to talk to. We like it," the US president explained.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that American troops are "moving freely" through Iranian territory, and the Strait of Hormuz "will open by itself."

Trump stated that Ukraine provides no assistance in the situation with Iran