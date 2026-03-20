Didn't think I'd have to involve the US military so often - Trump

$43.960.0750.500.02
ukenru
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 10760 views
How Ukrainians find happiness during the great war: figures, facts, and advice from a psychotherapist
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 31219 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 02:50 PM • 21416 views
The first phase of Russia's spring-summer offensive failed - what's next?
March 20, 01:46 PM • 23152 views
228 Ukrainian specialists have already been sent to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
March 20, 01:36 PM • 24004 views
Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 31376 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
March 20, 12:29 PM • 18812 views
SBS destroyed Russian Ka-52 with an FPV drone in Donetsk region - "Madyar" showed videoVideo
Exclusive
March 20, 11:43 AM • 16346 views
Companies are in no hurry to join Defence City due to imperfect legislation - lawyer
March 20, 10:47 AM • 19022 views
Patriarch Filaret dies at 98
March 20, 08:59 AM • 19462 views
Cashback on fuel starts in Ukraine - what you need to know
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+2°
1m/s
80%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Irena Karpa recalled how she transitioned from second-hand clothes to Ukrainian designersVideoMarch 20, 01:32 PM • 16458 views
IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy pricesMarch 20, 02:28 PM • 12931 views
Germany eased restrictions on arms exports to Ukraine and Gulf statesMarch 20, 03:13 PM • 7626 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhotoMarch 20, 03:18 PM • 13934 views
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideo05:17 PM • 6688 views
Publications
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 31220 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 31376 views
When will the cherry blossoms bloom in Uzhhorod and what else is worth seeing in the city?PhotoMarch 20, 12:40 PM • 33954 views
Odrex Clinic attacks freedom of speech and tries to "silence" journalists through courtMarch 20, 09:24 AM • 43264 views
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefsMarch 19, 01:10 PM • 55496 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideo05:17 PM • 6780 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhotoMarch 20, 03:18 PM • 13981 views
IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy pricesMarch 20, 02:28 PM • 12977 views
Irena Karpa recalled how she transitioned from second-hand clothes to Ukrainian designersVideoMarch 20, 01:32 PM • 16507 views
BTS released a new album after a four-year hiatus and are preparing for a grand show in SeoulVideoMarch 20, 09:59 AM • 30745 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Ka-50
The Diplomat
Heating

Didn't think I'd have to involve the US military so often - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

The US President announced the destruction of 58 Iranian ships in two days and operations in Venezuela. Trump seeks negotiations but sees no leaders in Iran.

Didn't think I'd have to involve the US military so often - Trump

US President Donald Trump said he did not think he would have to use the American armed forces so often during his second term. This is reported by Sky News, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, commenting on the course of the war against Iran, Trump noted that the US is doing "great" in this conflict, and that "58 ships were destroyed in two days."

The Iranian fleet also had "great" ships, Trump says, but "the difference was that they didn't know how to use them."

- the publication writes.

Speaking about the US armed forces, particularly their operations in Venezuela in January, he stated: "I didn't think I would use them so often, but I'm glad I restored them."

In addition, Trump stated that the US would like to negotiate with Iran, but "we have no one to talk to."

"Now no one else wants to be a leader there. We want to talk to them, but we have no one to talk to. We like it," the US president explained.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that American troops are "moving freely" through Iranian territory, and the Strait of Hormuz "will open by itself."

Trump stated that Ukraine provides no assistance in the situation with Iran20.03.26, 20:23 • 5182 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Iran