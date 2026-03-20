US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine is not helping in the fight against Iran. Trump said this in an interview with MS NOW, his words were quoted by the host of "The 11th Hour" Stephanie Ruhle, reports UNN.

Ukraine has done nothing, everything Zelensky talks about - that Ukraine allegedly did to help us - is done solely for political and PR purposes - the journalist quoted Trump's words.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that "military victory over Iran has been achieved," and calls NATO allies "cowards" for not helping with the Strait of Hormuz.

"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense