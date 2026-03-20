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Trump stated that Ukraine provides no assistance in the situation with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3112 views

The US President stated that there is no real assistance from Ukraine in the confrontation with Iran. Trump called Zelenskyy's actions political PR.

Trump stated that Ukraine provides no assistance in the situation with Iran

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine is not helping in the fight against Iran. Trump said this in an interview with MS NOW, his words were quoted by the host of "The 11th Hour" Stephanie Ruhle, reports UNN.

Ukraine has done nothing, everything Zelensky talks about - that Ukraine allegedly did to help us - is done solely for political and PR purposes 

- the journalist quoted Trump's words.

Recall 

US President Donald Trump said that "military victory over Iran has been achieved," and calls NATO allies "cowards" for not helping with the Strait of Hormuz. 

"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense20.03.26, 17:55 • 20751 view

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