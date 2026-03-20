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"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6120 views

Ukrainian specialists share their experience in combating Shaheds in Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. The number of involved experts has increased to 228

"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense

Ukrainian military personnel working with allies in the Middle East are shocked by the level of air defense and anti-drone tactics used by the United States. Despite technological superiority, the American army makes critical mistakes that Ukraine has long corrected at the cost of war. Andriy Kramarov, a reserve officer of the Ukrainian Air Force and military expert, said this in a comment for UNN.

Ukrainian specialists in the Middle East - what they are doing there

According to the expert, Ukrainian specialists work with partners as consultants and instructors, sharing practical combat experience. This is not about theory, but about real knowledge gained during the war.

I know people who went there as specialists. These are air defense specialists, anti-aircraft missile forces. They work directly with systems, analyze actions, and help build effective defense.

- Kramarov noted.

At the same time, what they saw on the ground caused a strong emotional reaction.

"We just sat in shock" - how the allies fight

The expert said that the Ukrainian military was impressed by the allies' approaches to modern warfare. Especially - the use of air defense.

When they saw the downing protocols - how a target is detected, how a decision is made - they were just in shock. I talked to them, and they really said - "we sat and didn't understand how one could fight like that."

— he said.

The reason is the difference in approaches.

We have limited resources, and this forces us to think. We approach each tool very rationally. But there - a complete absence of this approach.

- Kramarov explained.

Millions of dollars - for one drone

One of the biggest shocks is the cost of intercepting targets. According to the expert, the allies use expensive missiles where Ukraine uses much cheaper solutions.

They can launch several SM-6 missiles at one "Shahed". One such missile costs 6-8 million dollars. This is nonsense.

- he noted.

Another example is the incorrect use of Patriot systems.

They use PAC-3 - these are missiles for ballistic missiles - against ordinary air targets. It is not designed for this. It's like hammering a nail with a microscope.

- Kramarov explained.

Ukraine has created a system that the US does not have

The expert emphasized that Ukraine has built a unique target distribution system over the years of the war. This allows for the most efficient use of resources.

We clearly understand what to shoot down with what - where a mobile group works, where air defense, where aviation. We have a target redistribution system. They simply don't have it.

- he noted.

This creates chaos in actions.

Their aviation didn't even take off to intercept drones. They just fired missiles. This is inefficient and expensive.

- the expert added.

Level of training - another problem

In addition to equipment, the Ukrainian military was impressed by the level of training. This refers to a basic understanding of modern warfare.

The problem is in qualification. They don't understand the logic of attacks. For example, that the first drones are reconnaissance. They immediately spend resources.

- Kramarov explained.

He emphasized that the war in Ukraine provided unique experience that the allies simply did not have.

They don't hide equipment - and this is shocking

Another critical point is the careless attitude towards equipment. According to the expert, even strategic objects are not camouflaged.

Separately, Ukrainian specialists were struck by the attitude towards critically important early warning systems. According to the expert, there is one very expensive system, there were only 15 such radars in the world, and one of them has already been lost - 14 remain. It is interesting that one system is currently operating in Ukraine.

We cherish this radar like the apple of our eye, understanding its value and the fact that it is impossible to restore them quickly. But here - they just stand openly, without proper protection. Again - a long-range detection radar just stands in the desert. Without protection. Without movement. For our guys, this was a complete misunderstanding.

- Kramarov noted.

For comparison, he cited Ukrainian experience.

In our country, in the first hours of the invasion, all complexes were removed from their positions and hidden. But there they have been standing openly for years.

- Kramarov explained.

Will the US be able to cope without Ukraine?

Despite the criticism, the expert admits that the US has sufficient potential. But the key factor is time.

They will be able to. They have resources, technologies, production. But the question is how long it will take. Ukraine has been working on this for years. We learned this for 3-4 years. From the first "Shahed" in 2022. This is not done in a month.

- Kramarov emphasized.

And added that there are things that cannot be simply copied.

You can copy a drone. But you cannot quickly copy the control system, software, integration of all elements.

- the expert explained.

The Ukrainian experience of war turned out to be unique and critically important even for technologically strong allies.

Despite powerful equipment, without proper tactics and a systematic approach, it does not yield effective results. That is why Ukraine's role as a bearer of real combat experience is only growing.

Ukraine is working with 5 countries on countering 'Shaheds', and there are also requests from the American side - Zelenskyy received Umerov's report from his trip to the Middle East20.03.26, 13:27 • 3194 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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