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Ukraine is working with 5 countries on countering 'Shaheds', and there are also requests from the American side - Zelenskyy received Umerov's report from his trip to the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Ukrainian specialists are advising partners on countering drones and stabilizing the situation in the region. Zelenskyy instructed to assess participation in missions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ukraine is working with 5 countries on countering 'Shaheds', and there are also requests from the American side - Zelenskyy received Umerov's report from his trip to the Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the report of National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov from his trip to the Middle East, indicating that Ukraine is working with 5 countries to counter "Shaheds", there are also requests from the American side for expert support, and that he instructed to assess participation in missions in the Strait of Hormuz, writes UNN.

Rustem Umerov's report on the results of meetings and negotiations in the Middle East and the Gulf region. We are discussing in detail with partners at all necessary levels. Our teams are already working with five states to counter "Shaheds" – expert assessments have been provided, we are helping to build a protection system. There are additional requests from other states. Also, regarding two directions in the region, there are requests from the American side for expert support for their military. We are processing requests from European partners whose forces are based in this region

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President emphasized that "Ukraine is interested in the fastest and most reliable stabilization around Iran – this has global significance from the point of view of the state of oil and gas markets, and therefore, the price situation, particularly in Europe and Ukraine." "Our principled position is also the unacceptability of any success of the terrorist activity of the Iranian regime, which is a long-time accomplice of Russia. Nowhere in the world should terrorists be allowed to determine what will happen to people and countries," Zelenskyy said.

Separately, we discussed opportunities for international cooperation to restore security in the Strait of Hormuz. I instructed Rustem Umerov to involve the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and our military to assess existing international initiatives regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the real readiness of countries around the world to participate in stabilization missions. I expect concrete results of the assessment in the near future. It is important that Ukraine's global importance in ensuring security and the quality of Ukrainian security expertise for protecting life are recognized by all partners. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy instructed Umerov on negotiations and announced new meetings with partners16.03.26, 21:30 • 11718 views

Julia Shramko

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