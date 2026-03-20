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Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3872 views

The actor celebrated his birthday with his family despite dementia. Demi Moore and Emma Heming shared new photos and called for support for people with dementia.

Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illness

Legendary American actor Bruce Willis celebrates his 71st birthday. Despite the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, the actor's loved ones continue to support him daily, reports UNN with reference to the Instagram of Willis's first wife, Demi Moore.

Moore shared rare family photos showing granddaughter Louetta visiting her grandfather on his birthday. The photos show changes in the actor's appearance due to the illness. "All you need is love! Happy Birthday, BW," Moore wrote on her Instagram.

Willis's current wife, model Emma Heming, also congratulated her husband. She posted a photo of the actor smiling on a boat. Heming actively supports her husband, engages in educational work on dementia, and develops a charitable foundation, helping families of people with similar diagnoses.

 "Even a little attention to caregivers or support for charities can be a real help," she noted.

Recall

It was previously reported that due to his illness, Willis ended his career and sometimes requires constant care. He was seen on a beach in Los Angeles, holding hands with a caregiver.

Stanislav Karmazin

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