IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy prices

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The International Energy Agency has called on governments, businesses, and citizens to change their behavior to reduce the pressure from rising energy prices. Recommendations include working from home, limiting speed on roads, and avoiding air travel if possible. This is reported by Reuters, transmitted by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the war between the US, Israel, and Iran has led to a rise in energy prices, causing concern about inflation worldwide. This, in turn, raises concerns about rising global inflation. To mitigate the consequences, the IEA proposes specific actions that can be taken by both states and individual households.

The IEA stated that such proposals include working from home, lowering highway speed limits by at least 10 kilometers per hour, and avoiding air travel if other modes of transport are available. - the publication writes.

At the same time, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said that the organization has already taken steps to stabilize the situation.

We recently launched the largest ever release of IEA emergency oil stocks, and I am in close contact with key governments around the world, including major energy producers and consumers, as part of our international energy diplomacy. - stated the IEA Executive Director.

Recall

32 IEA countries agreed to a record oil release due to Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This is twice the volume after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.