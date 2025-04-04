The Finnish President stated that a European leader should address Russia. France or Great Britain, which have the means to do so, are being considered.
Finnish President Stubb suggested that Trump set April 20 as the date for a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. Sanctions against the Russian Federation are needed to maintain the truce.
Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed steps to achieve peace and pressure on Russia after Stubb's meeting with Trump. Zelenskyy reported on Russian strikes on Kharkiv.
The United States is ready to impose sanctions against Russia if it does not adhere to the ceasefire. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb after meeting with Donald Trump.
Alexander Stubb unexpectedly met with Donald Trump in Florida. The presidents played golf and discussed strengthening the partnership between the United States and Finland, including the development of icebreakers.
The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed that Russia abandon Iranian drones and North Korean ammunition. This should be a condition for a ceasefire with Ukraine.
The presidents of Ukraine and Finland visited the largest shelter in Helsinki and signed a letter of intent. Ukraine is working to increase the number of safe places.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Petteri Orpo, where they discussed defense support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense, artillery, and investments in weapons production.
The phone call between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump was scheduled to begin on March 19th at 4:00 PM Kyiv time. They will discuss details of a peaceful settlement and Trump's conversation with Putin.
The President of Finland stated that Europe should create a negotiating team consisting of Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy. He also assured Zelensky of Ukraine's support.
The heads of the European Council and the European Commission expressed support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a just peace. This happened after Trump's conversation with Putin about a ceasefire.
The President of Ukraine stated that the cessation of US support would be critically dangerous. He emphasized the importance of restoring aid for the safe future of Ukrainians.
Ukraine will not strike Russian energy facilities if Russia stops shelling the Ukrainian energy system. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for US control over these strikes.
Zelenskyy announced that the meeting between Ukraine and the USA in Saudi Arabia will discuss a partial ceasefire and the safety of navigation.
Zelenskyy stated that the cessation of intelligence sharing with the US will complicate Ukraine's defense against ballistic attacks. This endangers the civilian population, making Trump's demands inadequate.
The President of Finland assured Zelenskyy of further support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of putting pressure on Russia. Stubb also noted the Armed Forces of Ukraine as one of the best in Europe.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war could end this year, but Ukraine needs security guarantees. He also announced a planned conversation with Donald Trump.
The President of Ukraine stated that the recognition of the occupied territories by Russia is unacceptable. Any negotiations with the Russian Federation are fragile, but Ukraine strives for a just peace.
The President of Ukraine will discuss defense support and investments in weapons production with the President of Finland. The parties will also discuss European integration and strengthening sanctions against Russia.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Finland to meet with President Stubb. They will discuss support for Ukraine and steps to end Russian aggression.
Alexander Stubb stated that negotiations with Putin are impossible because he seeks the destruction of Ukraine. Therefore, maximum pressure is needed on Russia: sanctions, assets and arming Ukraine.
Alexander Stubb presented a plan for the peace process, including sanctions pressure and a ceasefire. The plan is based on Finland's experience and envisages preserving Ukraine's independence without concessions on EU and NATO membership.
The President of Ukraine held a series of phone conversations with the leaders of South Africa, Finland, France, Denmark, Canada, and Norway. They discussed security issues, arms supplies, sanctions against the aggressor, and energy cooperation.
Elon Musk said that Zelensky cannot represent Ukraine without restoring press freedom and elections. The leaders of Germany, Britain, Finland, and Norway spoke in support of Ukraine and criticized Trump's statements.
Stanislav Zhelikhovsky explained why Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO is currently unlikely. The expert believes that the EU is a more realistic alternative for ensuring Ukraine's security.
The President of Ukraine supported the proposal to appoint a special representative of Europe for Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Europe's participation in the negotiations and the need to take into account the interests of not only the EU but also the UK.
Alexander Stubb presented a three-step plan for achieving peace in Ukraine at the Munich conference. The plan includes rearmament of Ukraine, international monitoring of the ceasefire and long-term negotiations.
Alexander Stubb said that Putin understands only harsh rhetoric and ultimatums. The President of Finland supported Trump's approach to forcing Putin into peace talks.
The President of Ukraine met with the President of Finland at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed strengthening defense capabilities, security guarantees and a new military aid package.
Donald Trump officially took office as President of the United States on January 20, 2025. The leaders of Canada, the United Kingdom, the EU, NATO, and Finland have sent congratulations and expressed their willingness to cooperate.