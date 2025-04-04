Alexander Stubb

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6860 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55838 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198471 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114593 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377377 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301618 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212428 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243499 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254750 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118687 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247884 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Alexander Stubb

Finnish President Stubb: Britain and France could mediate to restore dialogue with Russia

The Finnish President stated that a European leader should address Russia. France or Great Britain, which have the means to do so, are being considered.

Politics • April 3, 04:45 PM • 11143 views

The President of Finland proposes to Trump to set a deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine

Finnish President Stubb suggested that Trump set April 20 as the date for a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. Sanctions against the Russian Federation are needed to maintain the truce.

War • March 30, 10:55 PM • 35377 views

Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed pressure on Russia and interaction with the USA

Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed steps to achieve peace and pressure on Russia after Stubb's meeting with Trump. Zelenskyy reported on Russian strikes on Kharkiv.

War • March 30, 09:39 PM • 12280 views

Patience with Russia's actions is running out: Stubb, after meeting with Trump, said that the US is preparing sanctions against the Russian Federation

The United States is ready to impose sanctions against Russia if it does not adhere to the ceasefire. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb after meeting with Donald Trump.

Politics • March 30, 07:48 PM • 26959 views

Played golf and agreed on "necessary icebreakers": Trump's meeting with the President of Finland

Alexander Stubb unexpectedly met with Donald Trump in Florida. The presidents played golf and discussed strengthening the partnership between the United States and Finland, including the development of icebreakers.

Politics • March 30, 01:56 AM • 22460 views

Poland has proposed that Russia abandon weapons from Iran and North Korea if it is concerned about foreign supplies to Ukraine

The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed that Russia abandon Iranian drones and North Korean ammunition. This should be a condition for a ceasefire with Ukraine.

War • March 21, 03:12 PM • 14925 views

Ukraine and Finland will create a coalition of shelters - Zelenskyy

The presidents of Ukraine and Finland visited the largest shelter in Helsinki and signed a letter of intent. Ukraine is working to increase the number of safe places.

Society • March 19, 09:39 PM • 21819 views

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with the Prime Minister of Finland

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Petteri Orpo, where they discussed defense support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense, artillery, and investments in weapons production.

War • March 19, 04:08 PM • 33371 views

The time of President Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump has been announced

The phone call between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump was scheduled to begin on March 19th at 4:00 PM Kyiv time. They will discuss details of a peaceful settlement and Trump's conversation with Putin.

Politics • March 19, 02:16 PM • 16719 views

Stubb named the countries that should represent Europe in the negotiation process

The President of Finland stated that Europe should create a negotiating team consisting of Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy. He also assured Zelensky of Ukraine's support.

Politics • March 19, 01:16 PM • 17742 views

EU leaders strongly supported Ukraine after Trump's conversation with Putin

The heads of the European Council and the European Commission expressed support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a just peace. This happened after Trump's conversation with Putin about a ceasefire.

Politics • March 19, 12:38 PM • 18788 views

Zelenskyy: loss of strategic partnership with the USA – a serious threat to Ukraine

The President of Ukraine stated that the cessation of US support would be critically dangerous. He emphasized the importance of restoring aid for the safe future of Ukrainians.

Politics • March 19, 11:06 AM • 39640 views

Under what conditions will Ukraine stop strikes on the energy sector of Russia? President explains

Ukraine will not strike Russian energy facilities if Russia stops shelling the Ukrainian energy system. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for US control over these strikes.

War • March 19, 11:04 AM • 49166 views

Zelenskyy answered the question of who will represent Ukraine and the US at the meeting in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy announced that the meeting between Ukraine and the USA in Saudi Arabia will discuss a partial ceasefire and the safety of navigation.

War • March 19, 10:59 AM • 46664 views

Zelenskyy: Loss of intelligence from the US threatens Ukraine's security and increases risk to civilians

Zelenskyy stated that the cessation of intelligence sharing with the US will complicate Ukraine's defense against ballistic attacks. This endangers the civilian population, making Trump's demands inadequate.

Politics • March 19, 10:47 AM • 19267 views

Stubb assured Zelenskyy of further support for Ukraine from Finland

The President of Finland assured Zelenskyy of further support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of putting pressure on Russia. Stubb also noted the Armed Forces of Ukraine as one of the best in Europe.

Politics • March 19, 10:31 AM • 10949 views

President: "I believe that this year the war can end with a dignified peace"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war could end this year, but Ukraine needs security guarantees. He also announced a planned conversation with Donald Trump.

War • March 19, 10:30 AM • 17241 views

Zelenskyy: Recognition of Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories by Russia is a "red line," we will not go for it

The President of Ukraine stated that the recognition of the occupied territories by Russia is unacceptable. Any negotiations with the Russian Federation are fragile, but Ukraine strives for a just peace.

War • March 19, 10:24 AM • 150650 views

Zelenskyy revealed details of his visit to Finland

The President of Ukraine will discuss defense support and investments in weapons production with the President of Finland. The parties will also discuss European integration and strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Politics • March 18, 04:18 PM • 42994 views

Zelenskyy Arrives in Finland: Meeting with President Stubb Scheduled for Tomorrow

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Finland to meet with President Stubb. They will discuss support for Ukraine and steps to end Russian aggression.

Politics • March 18, 03:24 PM • 15961 views

President of Finland: Putin does not want peace, Ukraine needs weapons

Alexander Stubb stated that negotiations with Putin are impossible because he seeks the destruction of Ukraine. Therefore, maximum pressure is needed on Russia: sanctions, assets and arming Ukraine.

War • March 16, 02:34 PM • 55698 views

President of Finland proposes a plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war

Alexander Stubb presented a plan for the peace process, including sanctions pressure and a ceasefire. The plan is based on Finland's experience and envisages preserving Ukraine's independence without concessions on EU and NATO membership.

Politics • February 24, 11:05 AM • 23426 views

Zelensky had phone conversations with leaders of 7 countries: what was discussed

The President of Ukraine held a series of phone conversations with the leaders of South Africa, Finland, France, Denmark, Canada, and Norway. They discussed security issues, arms supplies, sanctions against the aggressor, and energy cooperation.

War • February 21, 12:18 AM • 123966 views

Musk says Zelensky cannot represent Ukraine

Elon Musk said that Zelensky cannot represent Ukraine without restoring press freedom and elections. The leaders of Germany, Britain, Finland, and Norway spoke in support of Ukraine and criticized Trump's statements.

War • February 20, 01:49 AM • 114859 views
Exclusive

Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO: expert assesses whether it is possible

Stanislav Zhelikhovsky explained why Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO is currently unlikely. The expert believes that the EU is a more realistic alternative for ensuring Ukraine's security.

Politics • February 17, 03:23 PM • 151847 views

There should be a special European representative for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine supported the proposal to appoint a special representative of Europe for Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Europe's participation in the negotiations and the need to take into account the interests of not only the EU but also the UK.

War • February 17, 01:47 PM • 21625 views

Peace in Ukraine: the President of Finland named three stages to achieve it

Alexander Stubb presented a three-step plan for achieving peace in Ukraine at the Munich conference. The plan includes rearmament of Ukraine, international monitoring of the ceasefire and long-term negotiations.

War • February 16, 09:43 AM • 66369 views

Putin understands only when he is spoken to harshly, as Trump is the president of Finland

Alexander Stubb said that Putin understands only harsh rhetoric and ultimatums. The President of Finland supported Trump's approach to forcing Putin into peace talks.

War • January 30, 06:56 PM • 43890 views

Zelensky and Stubb in Davos: Finland prepares 27th aid package for Ukraine

The President of Ukraine met with the President of Finland at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed strengthening defense capabilities, security guarantees and a new military aid package.

War • January 22, 03:45 AM • 34675 views

World leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his inauguration

Donald Trump officially took office as President of the United States on January 20, 2025. The leaders of Canada, the United Kingdom, the EU, NATO, and Finland have sent congratulations and expressed their willingness to cooperate.

News of the World • January 21, 12:11 AM • 31606 views