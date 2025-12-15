Zelenskyy and Stubb met in Berlin: details of the conversation revealed

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in Berlin. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Both leaders discussed the results of diplomatic work, coordinated common positions before meetings with partners that will take place today in Berlin, and agreed on next steps.

He thanked Finland for supporting Ukraine.

We appreciate the country's contribution to the PURL program, which, by strengthening Ukraine's defense, strengthens our positions during negotiations - the President's statement reads.

Earlier, UNN reported that Finnish President Alexander Stubb unexpectedly arrived at the Ukraine summit in Berlin. He met with American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.