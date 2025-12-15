$42.190.08
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Stubb met in Berlin: details of the conversation revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in Berlin. The leaders discussed the results of diplomatic work and coordinated common positions before meetings with partners.

Zelenskyy and Stubb met in Berlin: details of the conversation revealed
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in Berlin. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Both leaders discussed the results of diplomatic work, coordinated common positions before meetings with partners that will take place today in Berlin, and agreed on next steps.

They also coordinated common positions before today's meetings with partners in Berlin and agreed on next steps

- Zelenskyy noted.

He thanked Finland for supporting Ukraine.

We appreciate the country's contribution to the PURL program, which, by strengthening Ukraine's defense, strengthens our positions during negotiations

- the President's statement reads.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Finnish President Alexander Stubb unexpectedly arrived at the Ukraine summit in Berlin. He met with American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Alexander Stubb
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin