US withdrawal from dozens of international organizations: UN reacts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed regret over the US decision to withdraw from dozens of UN organizations. Most of the 31 organizations are funded from the regular budget, and the UN has not yet received official notifications from Washington.

US withdrawal from dozens of international organizations: UN reacts

UN Secretary-General António Guterres regrets the US decision to withdraw from dozens of UN organizations. This was stated by UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to him, most of the 31 UN organizations on the US list are financed from the organization's regular budget, while the UN has not received any official notification from the Trump administration, and the US list includes some organizations whose withdrawal will require sending official letters.

All UN organizations will continue to fulfill their mandates given by member states. The United Nations is accountable to those who depend on us.

- said the spokesman.

He added that contributions to the UN regular budget and peacekeeping budget, approved by the General Assembly, are a legal obligation under the UN Charter for all member states, including the United States.

For reference

The UN regular budget, which for 2026 is $3.45 billion, includes political, humanitarian, economic, social activities, disarmament work, and communications work.

Contributions to most UN agencies, funds, and programs, such as the World Food Program and UNICEF, are voluntary.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced its withdrawal from dozens of international organizations, including the UN Population Agency and the UN Treaty establishing international climate negotiations, as the US further retreats from global cooperation.

UN cuts next year's budget by 7% due to financial crisis31.12.25, 12:04 • 2698 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
António Guterres
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States