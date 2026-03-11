$43.860.0351.040.33
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying about the visit of the Hungarian delegation to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine was warned in advance about the visit of oil pipeline auditors. Hungary called the halt of oil transit a grave crime.

Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying about the visit of the Hungarian delegation to Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his statements about the uncoordinated arrival of Hungarian officials. The Hungarian diplomat claims that official Budapest had informed the Ukrainian side in advance about the visit of specialists to inspect the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline. Szijjártó wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to Szijjártó, the Hungarian delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Energy Gábor Czepek, arrived in Ukraine with the specific purpose of auditing the oil infrastructure. The Hungarian side assures that an official notification was sent to their Ukrainian counterparts a day before the visit, including a request for a meeting with the Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

The document that Szijjártó showed on his Facebook page
The document that Szijjártó showed on his Facebook page

Szijjártó emphasized that claims of a lack of coordination do not correspond to reality and distort the actual state of communication between the agencies.

Zelenskyy claims that he did not know about the arrival of the Hungarian delegation in Ukraine, as the Hungarian government did not coordinate the visit with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. But what is the reality? Yesterday, we officially informed the Ukrainians that a Hungarian delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Energy Gábor Czepek, would visit Ukraine to inspect the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline, and also requested a meeting with the Minister of Energy of Ukraine

- Szijjártó wrote.

Accusations of oil blockade

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry linked the situation to the restriction of Russian oil supplies through Ukraine, which poses a threat to Hungary's energy security.

Private trip - Kyslytsya on Hungarian delegation regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline

He noted that due to the instability of sea transportation, the oil pipeline remains a critically important route for the country. Szijjártó once again emphasized that Kyiv's actions to stop transit have political motives and directly harm Hungarian interests during a difficult period for the global market.

Therefore, the Ukrainian oil blockade is nothing less than a grave crime against Hungary

- the Hungarian minister wrote.

Not a delegation - MFA says that a group of Hungarians sent in connection with "Druzhba" arrived in Ukraine without official status

Stepan Haftko

