Private trip - Kyslytsya on Hungarian delegation regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline

A group of Hungarian citizens who arrived in Ukraine allegedly on matters related to the "Druzhba" oil pipeline does not have official status and was not invited by the Ukrainian side. This was stated by the First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia, as reported by UNN.

Details

"This is a private trip," Kyslytsia noted.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi noted that Hungarian citizens entered Ukraine on general grounds.

"We know that this morning a group of Hungarian citizens entered the territory of Ukraine under the general rules for all citizens of the Schengen area, using visa-free travel," Tykhyi said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also commented on the situation.

"What this 'delegation' is doing here is unknown to me," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that a Hungarian delegation to inspect the condition of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline had left for Ukraine. The head of the delegation, State Secretary of the country's Ministry of Energy Gabor Csepek, first announced that he had arrived at the border, and then that he was heading to Kyiv.