Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3080 views

Due to difficult weather conditions in Ukraine, 899 road accidents occurred in the past day, 153 of which involved casualties. Transport restrictions are in effect in Rivne, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Volyn, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers

Due to difficult winter weather conditions, traffic restrictions are still in place in 5 regions, while they have been lifted in Vinnytsia region. Over the past day, 899 road accidents occurred amidst the bad weather, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN

Over the past day, the 102/112 emergency line received reports of road accidents across Ukraine: 899 calls about road accidents, of which 153 calls were road accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are fatalities and injuries. In Kyiv: 124 reports of road accidents, 9 of which involved injuries.

- Biloshytskyi wrote.

As of 8:00 AM today, the 102/112 emergency line received reports of road accidents:

  • across Ukraine: 43 calls about road accidents, of which 3 calls were road accidents with casualties. There are injured people;
    • in Kyiv: 4 reports of road accidents, preliminarily without injuries.

      According to him, restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles, which were introduced yesterday, continue to apply in the following areas:

      • in Rivne region: M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod), on the section from 259 to 434 km, within Rivne region; H-22 Ustyluh — Lutsk — Rivne, on the section from 130 to 156 km, within Rivne region.
        • in Zhytomyr region: M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod) on the section from 152 to 258 km, in the direction of Rivne region; M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod) on the section from 68 to 258 km, in the direction of Rivne region.
          • in Lviv region: M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod), from 432 to 487 km in the direction of Rivne region.
            • in Volyn region: H-22 Ustyluh — Lutsk — Rivne, on the section from 94 to 130 km.
              • in Ivano-Frankivsk region: on the R-24 Tatariv — Kosiv — Kolomyia — Borshchiv — Kamianets-Podilskyi highway from 134 to 170 km.

                Restrictions have been lifted in Vinnytsia region: M-30 Stryi — Uman — Dnipro — Izvaryne (via Vinnytsia, Kropyvnytskyi) from 441 to 417 km (from Nemyriv, Vinnytsia region to the border of Cherkasy region); R-33 Vinnytsia — Turbiv — Haisyn — Balta Velyka Mykhailivka — M-16 from 121 to 170 km (from Haisyn to Obodivka village, Haisyn district, Vinnytsia region).

                At the same time, the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, reported in Telegram in the morning that "traffic on the Kyiv – Chop highway has been fully restored" within Rivne region.

                Patrol officers and snow removal equipment are working in all areas, Biloshytskyi noted.

                "We urge drivers to refrain from long trips without urgent need due to difficult weather conditions!" he stated.

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

