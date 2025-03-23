From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
Following the night attack by Russian troops in Uman region, efforts are underway to restore electricity and heat supply. Water supply and sewerage are running on generators, and there are no casualties.
At night, Cherkasy region came under a massive attack. The air defense system shot down 41 drones and 2 missiles, but there were some hits. A woman was killed and critical infrastructure and private facilities were damaged.
Sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of attack drones in Starokonstantinov, Pyriatyn and Uman.
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been 16,621 road accidents with victims in Ukraine, up 11% year-on-year. Most accidents were recorded in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa regions, where the number of accidents increased by 40%.
More than 30,000 Hasidic pilgrims arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year. Due to Iran's shelling of Israel and the closure of airspace, more than 14,000 pilgrims were unable to reach the city.
At night, Cherkasy region came under an air attack that lasted almost 6 hours. Air defense and other units destroyed 20 enemy UAVs, with no casualties. In Uman region, a corn field caught fire due to debris.
About 5,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Security measures have been stepped up in the city, and a special entry and exit regime has been established.
Before the accident, which resulted in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Cherkasy region, the truck driver did not lower the body after unloading. The driver refused to be hospitalized, the relevant services are working at the scene and the issue of bringing him to justice is being decided.
On the Kyiv-Odesa highway, a truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge, which collapsed onto the road. Traffic in the direction of Kyiv was temporarily blocked, and police organized reverse traffic on the highway.
In Uman, a 19-year-old student is suspected of fatally stabbing his peer in a dormitory on the grounds of jealousy. The attacker also wounded a fellow student who tried to stop him. The court was asked to consider compulsory medical measures.
In the village of Vilkhovets, Cherkasy region, beehives with bees were damaged due to dry vegetation fires. During the day, 6 dry vegetation fires were extinguished in the region, with no casualties.
An official of a penal colony in Cherkasy region has been served a notice of suspicion for shooting at a service station while drunk. The incident occurred in early July 2024 near the city of Uman.
Cherkasy region detained a 20-year-old saboteur who was setting fire to power facilities on the instructions of Russian intelligence. The offender tried to destroy 8 power substations and a relay cabinet in Uman district.
A young couple in Cherkasy region faces up to 7 years in prison for repeatedly recording and distributing pornographic videos on a website.
On the M-30 highway near the village of Babanka, Uman district, a truck overturned, which temporarily restricted traffic and required vehicles to use alternative routes.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled numerous attacks by russian invaders on several fronts, during which 81 military clashes were recorded.
According to information from the Deep State, enemy troops advanced in the area of Novopokrovsky, in Staromayorsky and captured Ivanovskoye.
According to the general staff report, the number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 66, while the enemy is looking for ways to break the Ukrainian defense and oust Ukrainian units from the occupied borders.
According to DeepState, enemy forces have advanced near Ocheretyne, while fighting continues in Vovchansk, Berestove, Klishchiyivka, Uman and Krasnohorivka.
Ukraine detained a repeat offender who worked for the Russian Wagner PMC and collected information on the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, reporting to the occupiers on the consequences of missile and drone strikes.
Two FSB agents were detained for preparing coordinates for massive Russian air strikes on energy facilities and fuel storage facilities in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions on the eve of Easter.
russian troops occupied Kotlyarivka, reached the administrative boundaries of Ocheretyne, and advanced in the area of Novopokrovske, Umanske, Pervomaisk, and Krasnohorivka.
On Thursday, Ukrainian defenders withstood 93 attacks by Russian occupants in various parts of the frontline, including 23 attacks in the Avdiivka sector alone, amid intense fighting.
During a night air raid over the Uman district of Cherkasy region, Ukrainian air defense systems shot down an enemy Shahed drone, with no casualties or damage reported.
According to reports, the Defense Forces regained positions near Staromayorske, but the occupiers advanced closer to Umanske.
The SBU has served a notice of suspicion to Sergei Bogatikov, CEO of the Russian design bureau Raduga, which produces cruise missiles used by Russia to strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including the April 2023 attack on a residential building in Uman that killed 23 people.
Ukrainian defenders withstood more than 60 combat engagements, repelled more than 20 Russian attacks in the Novopavlivka sector, while Russian-terrorist forces launched 38 missile and 59 air strikes, and opened fire from multiple launch rocket systems 72 times.
Air defense forces shot down 6 enemy drones and a cruise missile over Cherkasy region, but at night, missile attacks hit an energy infrastructure facility.
Four Israeli citizens staged a shooting on the street in Uman, were ordered to return to their country of origin by March 4, and one of them was banned from entering Ukraine until 2027.