We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15930 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29137 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64983 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214093 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122766 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392005 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310883 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213784 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132078 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214093 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392005 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254415 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310883 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3190 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14346 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45614 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72133 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57219 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Uman

News by theme

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107628 views

Cherkasy region was attacked by Russia at night, Uman reports problems with electricity

Following the night attack by Russian troops in Uman region, efforts are underway to restore electricity and heat supply. Water supply and sewerage are running on generators, and there are no casualties.

Society • January 28, 06:25 AM • 37998 views

Cherkasy region suffered a massive Russian attack: a woman was killed, critical infrastructure was attacked

At night, Cherkasy region came under a massive attack. The air defense system shot down 41 drones and 2 missiles, but there were some hits. A woman was killed and critical infrastructure and private facilities were damaged.

War • October 19, 10:10 AM • 28871 views

Explosions reported in Khmelnytskyi amid warning by Ukrainian Air Force of threat of enemy drones

Sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of attack drones in Starokonstantinov, Pyriatyn and Uman.

War • October 19, 08:16 AM • 30515 views

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been 16,621 road accidents with victims in Ukraine, up 11% year-on-year. Most accidents were recorded in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa regions, where the number of accidents increased by 40%.

Society • October 4, 06:28 AM • 26296 views

More than 30 thousand Hasidim arrive in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah - community

More than 30,000 Hasidic pilgrims arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year. Due to Iran's shelling of Israel and the closure of airspace, more than 14,000 pilgrims were unable to reach the city.

Society • October 2, 08:09 AM • 26856 views

20 enemy drones destroyed in Cherkasy region, corn field caught fire due to debris

At night, Cherkasy region came under an air attack that lasted almost 6 hours. Air defense and other units destroyed 20 enemy UAVs, with no casualties. In Uman region, a corn field caught fire due to debris.

War • September 30, 08:06 AM • 27583 views

5,000 Hasidim arrive in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah: security measures are being tightened in the city

About 5,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Security measures have been stepped up in the city, and a special entry and exit regime has been established.

Society • September 27, 03:06 PM • 26907 views

Destruction of pedestrian bridge on Kyiv-Odesa highway: truck driver did not lower the body - patrol police

Before the accident, which resulted in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Cherkasy region, the truck driver did not lower the body after unloading. The driver refused to be hospitalized, the relevant services are working at the scene and the issue of bringing him to justice is being decided.

Crimes and emergencies • August 6, 01:44 PM • 27995 views

Pedestrian bridge collapses on Kyiv-Odesa highway after truck accident: traffic in the direction of the capital is blocked

On the Kyiv-Odesa highway, a truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge, which collapsed onto the road. Traffic in the direction of Kyiv was temporarily blocked, and police organized reverse traffic on the highway.

Society • August 6, 10:12 AM • 29828 views

Young man was placed in hospital after deadly stabbing in student dormitory: prosecutors requested compulsory medical measures

In Uman, a 19-year-old student is suspected of fatally stabbing his peer in a dormitory on the grounds of jealousy. The attacker also wounded a fellow student who tried to stop him. The court was asked to consider compulsory medical measures.

Crimes and emergencies • August 1, 01:38 PM • 28528 views

Hives with bees caught fire in Cherkasy region due to a natural fire

In the village of Vilkhovets, Cherkasy region, beehives with bees were damaged due to dry vegetation fires. During the day, 6 dry vegetation fires were extinguished in the region, with no casualties.

Crimes and emergencies • August 1, 10:15 AM • 25255 views

Official of colony in Cherkasy region is suspected of shooting at service station while being drunk

An official of a penal colony in Cherkasy region has been served a notice of suspicion for shooting at a service station while drunk. The incident occurred in early July 2024 near the city of Uman.

Crimes and emergencies • July 29, 08:58 AM • 29183 views

Russian saboteur detained in Cherkasy region: he set fire to power substations

Cherkasy region detained a 20-year-old saboteur who was setting fire to power facilities on the instructions of Russian intelligence. The offender tried to destroy 8 power substations and a relay cabinet in Uman district.

War • July 26, 07:45 AM • 29721 views

Filming videos for porn sites: a couple in Cherkasy region faces up to 7 years in prison for "disregard for moral standards"

A young couple in Cherkasy region faces up to 7 years in prison for repeatedly recording and distributing pornographic videos on a website.

Society • July 11, 01:40 PM • 26742 views

An accident with a truck occurred on the highway in Cherkasy region: traffic is restricted

On the M-30 highway near the village of Babanka, Uman district, a truck overturned, which temporarily restricted traffic and required vehicles to use alternative routes.

Society • June 11, 06:39 AM • 33664 views

81 clashes occurred at the front: the hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction-General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled numerous attacks by russian invaders on several fronts, during which 81 military clashes were recorded.

War • June 10, 09:55 PM • 32851 views

At the front, the invaders advanced near Novopokrovsky, in Staromayorsky and captured Ivanovskoye-DeepState

According to information from the Deep State, enemy troops advanced in the area of Novopokrovsky, in Staromayorsky and captured Ivanovskoye.

War • June 10, 08:30 PM • 53956 views

The number of military clashes along the front line has increased to 66: the enemy is looking for ways to push Ukrainian units out of the occupied borders

According to the general staff report, the number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 66, while the enemy is looking for ways to break the Ukrainian defense and oust Ukrainian units from the occupied borders.

War • June 10, 05:50 PM • 33755 views

Occupants advance near Ocheretyne, fighting continues in several settlements - DeepState

According to DeepState, enemy forces have advanced near Ocheretyne, while fighting continues in Vovchansk, Berestove, Klishchiyivka, Uman and Krasnohorivka.

War • May 23, 10:19 PM • 39581 views

A traitor who worked for the Wagner PMC and collected data on the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was detained in Vinnytsia region

Ukraine detained a repeat offender who worked for the Russian Wagner PMC and collected information on the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, reporting to the occupiers on the consequences of missile and drone strikes.

Crimes and emergencies • May 15, 01:44 PM • 31359 views

Massive air strikes were prepared on the eve of Easter: detained FSB agents

Two FSB agents were detained for preparing coordinates for massive Russian air strikes on energy facilities and fuel storage facilities in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions on the eve of Easter.

War • May 6, 07:08 AM • 39508 views

russian troops occupy Kotlyarivka and approach several settlements at the front - DeepState

russian troops occupied Kotlyarivka, reached the administrative boundaries of Ocheretyne, and advanced in the area of Novopokrovske, Umanske, Pervomaisk, and Krasnohorivka.

War • May 4, 10:31 PM • 37715 views

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 23 Russian attacks in Avdiivka sector on Thursday

On Thursday, Ukrainian defenders withstood 93 attacks by Russian occupants in various parts of the frontline, including 23 attacks in the Avdiivka sector alone, amid intense fighting.

War • April 25, 05:13 PM • 38989 views

Enemy "Shahed" destroyed over Uman district in Cherkasy region at night - RMA

During a night air raid over the Uman district of Cherkasy region, Ukrainian air defense systems shot down an enemy Shahed drone, with no casualties or damage reported.

War • April 16, 06:54 AM • 32916 views

DeepState: Ukrainian troops regain positions near Staromayorsk, but enemy advances near Uman

According to reports, the Defense Forces regained positions near Staromayorske, but the occupiers advanced closer to Umanske.

War • April 6, 12:33 AM • 46242 views

Director General of a Russian factory producing missiles for strikes on Ukraine is served with a notice of suspicion

The SBU has served a notice of suspicion to Sergei Bogatikov, CEO of the Russian design bureau Raduga, which produces cruise missiles used by Russia to strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including the April 2023 attack on a residential building in Uman that killed 23 people.

War • April 2, 11:10 AM • 36888 views

General Staff: Ukrainian defenders repelled over 60 Russian attacks, one third of them in Novopavlivka sector

Ukrainian defenders withstood more than 60 combat engagements, repelled more than 20 Russian attacks in the Novopavlivka sector, while Russian-terrorist forces launched 38 missile and 59 air strikes, and opened fire from multiple launch rocket systems 72 times.

War • March 29, 06:22 PM • 43898 views

Cherkasy region: 6 Shaheds and a cruise missile destroyed at night, but there are missile hits on energy infrastructure - RMA

Air defense forces shot down 6 enemy drones and a cruise missile over Cherkasy region, but at night, missile attacks hit an energy infrastructure facility.

War • March 29, 06:28 AM • 47853 views

Police: Israeli citizens staged a shooting in Uman, one was banned from entering Ukraine

Four Israeli citizens staged a shooting on the street in Uman, were ordered to return to their country of origin by March 4, and one of them was banned from entering Ukraine until 2027.

Society • March 2, 12:18 PM • 46062 views