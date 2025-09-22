Moldova has announced a temporary restriction of access to Chisinau airport terminal, coinciding with the dates around the parliamentary election day on September 28. This is reported by Newsmaker, writes UNN.

Details

On September 22, the Moldovan Border Police announced that, following the recommendation of the risk management group, access to the Chisinau airport terminal would be restricted from the beginning of September 25 to the end of September 30.

On the specified dates, only passengers with flight tickets, airport staff, and airline personnel will be allowed to enter the terminal.

The Border Police noted that the restrictions are related to the increase in passenger traffic, particularly due to the season of Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman, and "to ensure public order and passenger comfort, and to prevent incidents and false bomb threats."

Passengers were urged to be understanding of the restrictions and to arrive at least 3 hours before their flight.

Addition

On September 28, Moldova will hold parliamentary elections, which could be decisive for the country's future course.

Recall

On August 29, the parliamentary election campaign started in Moldova. President Maia Sandu called for responsibility and warned against external interference.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, stated that Moldova would not withstand Russian pressure if it did not join the European Union.

In addition, the Moldovan president stated that Russia uses priests and bots to influence elections in Moldova.