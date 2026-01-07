$42.420.13
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets and resources for demining the Black Sea after a peace agreement is signed with Russia. This was stated by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed

Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets and resources for demining the Black Sea after signing a peace agreement with Russia. This was stated by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, "good progress was made" during the meeting in Paris.

When a peace agreement is reached in Ukraine, Sweden is ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine and the rest of Europe. We are ready to maintain peace in Ukraine, in particular, with the help of Gripen fighter jets for air surveillance over Ukraine, naval resources for demining the Black Sea, and continued training of Ukrainian military officers.

- Kristersson assured.

He clarified that the prerequisites for this are the achievement of a peace agreement, clear rules for the use of multinational forces, and their official approval by the Swedish parliament.

Recall

At the end of December, Sweden transferred 63.82 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, increasing the total amount of contributions to 203.08 million euros. These funds are aimed at purchasing equipment and materials for restoring the energy system, particularly in frontline areas.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Ulf Kristersson
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Paris
Sweden
Ukraine