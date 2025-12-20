Sweden to provide Ukraine with $200 million in direct budget support
Kyiv • UNN
Sweden will provide Ukraine with $200 million in direct budget support by 2026. This funding will meet people's daily needs during the war, including critical public services.
Sweden will provide Ukraine with $200 million in direct budget support by 2026. This was announced on the social network X by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, Sweden "set an example for other countries from the very beginning."
In August, it became the first country to provide $75 million in such direct budget support, and today it reinforces its leadership with an additional contribution.
He added that this funding "will meet the daily needs of people during the war, including critical public services, energy supply, healthcare, schools, pensions, and other payments."
Recall
In early December, it became known that Sweden would cease aid to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, and Bolivia to increase support for Ukraine to 10 billion kronor by 2026.
Sweden to provide Ukraine with winter aid package worth over 100 million euros02.12.25, 16:41 • 3068 views