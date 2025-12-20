Sweden to provide Ukraine with $200 million in direct budget support

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
05:28 PM • 7550 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 13994 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 16390 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 12856 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 15469 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 23593 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 27399 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25094 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24370 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19894 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.6m/s
89%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and UkraineDecember 20, 01:37 PM • 21447 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 27119 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 13964 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 16637 views
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 7846 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 8128 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 16389 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 84419 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 59651 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 67715 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon07:10 PM • 970 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida06:35 PM • 1958 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 16779 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 14100 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 27311 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
FIFA (video game series)

Sweden to provide Ukraine with $200 million in direct budget support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Sweden will provide Ukraine with $200 million in direct budget support by 2026. This funding will meet people's daily needs during the war, including critical public services.

Sweden to provide Ukraine with $200 million in direct budget support

Sweden will provide Ukraine with $200 million in direct budget support by 2026. This was announced on the social network X by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Sweden "set an example for other countries from the very beginning."

In August, it became the first country to provide $75 million in such direct budget support, and today it reinforces its leadership with an additional contribution.

- noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He added that this funding "will meet the daily needs of people during the war, including critical public services, energy supply, healthcare, schools, pensions, and other payments."

Recall

In early December, it became known that Sweden would cease aid to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, and Bolivia to increase support for Ukraine to 10 billion kronor by 2026.

Sweden to provide Ukraine with winter aid package worth over 100 million euros02.12.25, 16:41 • 3068 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Andriy Sybiha
Sweden
Ukraine