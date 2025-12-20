Sweden to provide Ukraine with $200 million in direct budget support

Sweden will provide Ukraine with $200 million in direct budget support by 2026. This was announced on the social network X by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Sweden "set an example for other countries from the very beginning."

In August, it became the first country to provide $75 million in such direct budget support, and today it reinforces its leadership with an additional contribution. - noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He added that this funding "will meet the daily needs of people during the war, including critical public services, energy supply, healthcare, schools, pensions, and other payments."

Recall

In early December, it became known that Sweden would cease aid to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, and Bolivia to increase support for Ukraine to 10 billion kronor by 2026.

Sweden to provide Ukraine with winter aid package worth over 100 million euros