Sweden to provide Ukraine with winter aid package worth over 100 million euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Sweden has allocated a winter support package to Ukraine worth over 100 million euros, aimed at energy supply, infrastructure repair, reforms, and healthcare. The total aid amounts to 1.112 billion Swedish kronor.

Sweden to provide Ukraine with winter aid package worth over 100 million euros

Sweden has decided to provide Ukraine with a winter support package worth over 100 million euros. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Swedish government.

Details

The new aid package is designed to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs, including energy supply, repair and reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure, reforms, and healthcare. The total volume of the aid package is 1.112 billion Swedish kronor, which is equivalent to over 100 million euros.

Winter is approaching in Ukraine. Simultaneously with the drop in temperature, Russia has intensified its attacks on civilian infrastructure. This leaves millions of Ukrainians without access to electricity, heating, and water ahead of what is likely to be the harshest winter since 2022. Therefore, the government is presenting a new aid package that focuses on the most urgent needs this winter, as well as support that strengthens Ukraine's resilience in the long term. Sweden continues to do everything possible to support Ukraine

 - stated Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Bundestag approved Germany's federal budget for 2026, providing for a record amount of financial support for Ukraine and strengthening the country's defense capabilities. Aid to Ukraine will amount to 11.5 billion euros.

UNN also reported that Ireland will provide Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros for non-lethal military aid and 25 million euros for energy supply.

Yevhen Ustimenko

