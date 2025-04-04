$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 5986 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51076 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 190400 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110416 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 369323 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296830 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211576 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243163 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254578 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160666 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 111538 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 190400 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 369323 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244526 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296830 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8328 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33079 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 58833 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44988 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115367 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Bundestag

Zelenskyy met with Baerbock: Germany will continue to support Ukraine

President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.

Politics • April 1, 08:06 PM • 8958 views

Steinmeier officially dismissed Scholz and his government

The German President has dismissed Chancellor Scholz and the ministers of his cabinet. Scholz will temporarily serve as acting head until a new government is formed.

Politics • March 25, 08:45 PM • 12637 views

Bundestag Budget Committee approves EUR 3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine - media

The Budget Committee of the Bundestag has approved the allocation of an additional EUR 3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025. EUR 8.3 billion is also planned for 2026-2029.

War • March 21, 02:21 PM • 13307 views

Bundestag supports reform of "debt brake": what it means

In Germany, the Bundestag supported the reform of the "debt brake", which will allow allocating hundreds of billions of euros to strengthen defense and infrastructure. The reform envisages the creation of an infrastructure fund of 500 billion euros.

News of the World • March 18, 03:44 PM • 15871 views

The euro reached a maximum before the vote in Germany on a large increase in spending

The euro reached a five-month high as the Bundestag considered increasing lending. The dollar hit a two-week high against the yen ahead of the Fed and Bank of Japan meetings.

Economy • March 18, 01:58 PM • 14515 views

Mertz: Putin's war is directed not only against Ukraine

Friedrich Merz spoke before the vote in the German parliament on plans to unlock funds for defense. He emphasized protection against attacks and called on Europe to increase its military potential.

War • March 18, 01:51 PM • 19868 views

A historic vote will take place in Germany: military aid to Ukraine may receive new funding

The Bundestag will vote on amendments to the Basic Law to facilitate the financing of defense and military aid to Ukraine. They plan to allocate 4 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2025.

Politics • March 18, 08:38 AM • 26976 views

German stocks and the euro rise after Merz wins national election in Germany

After the Conservatives won the German election, defense stocks rose to 2. 8%. Germany's benchmark index added 0.4%, and the euro hit a one-month high of $1.0528.

News of the World • February 24, 10:50 AM • 21049 views

Merz announces date of formation of new German government

The winner of the Bundestag elections, Friedrich Merz, intends to form a new federal government by April 20. The CDU leader, whose party received 29% of the vote, is ready to negotiate with all parties in the democratic center.

Politics • February 24, 12:50 AM • 28265 views

Zelensky congratulates Merz on winning Bundestag election

The President of Ukraine congratulated CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections, where the party received 29% of the vote. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of further cooperation between the countries to protect and strengthen Europe.

Politics • February 24, 12:11 AM • 24726 views

One of Germany's top politicians announces his retirement from politics after losing the election

Following the unsuccessful results of the Bundestag elections, where the FDP won only 4. 4% of the vote, Christian Lindner announced his retirement from politics. He thanked for 25 years of work in politics.

Politics • February 23, 11:24 PM • 24747 views

Record turnout at the early elections in Germany: 52% of voters by noon

The 2025 Bundestag snap elections recorded a high voter turnout of 52% by mid-day. Four candidates are running for chancellor, including incumbent Prime Minister Scholz.

News of the World • February 23, 04:17 PM • 30141 views

Germany votes in early elections: four candidates vie for power

Early elections to the Bundestag have begun in Germany, seven months ahead of schedule. The incumbent Prime Minister Scholz, opposition leader Merz, Vice Chancellor Habeck, and far-right Weidel are running for the post of chancellor.

News of the World • February 23, 08:00 AM • 79137 views

Russian troll group spreads fake news about German elections - Der Spiegel

Fake videos about manipulations with postal voting in the Bundestag elections appeared on social media. German law enforcement officials link these provocations to the Russian campaign “Storm-1516.

News of the World • February 21, 06:40 PM • 27850 views

Leaders of the German parliamentary race held the last debate: Ukraine was mentioned

The leaders of the German parliamentary race, Friedrich Merz and Olaf Scholz, held the final debate before the election. They discussed migration, the economy, and support for Ukraine, where Scholz warned against excessive spending.

Politics • February 20, 10:55 AM • 24355 views

No special decisions will be made before the German elections: Stefanishyna on 700 billion euros in EU aid to Ukraine

The decision on a large-scale EU aid package for Ukraine has been postponed until after the German elections. The package could be similar to the €724 billion fund from the coronavirus crisis.

Politics • February 19, 05:01 PM • 29898 views

Who is leading in the race for the post of German Chancellor 4 days before the vote - new poll data

According to an INSA poll, Friedrich Merz is 12% ahead of incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Merz has a significant advantage in migration, security, and economic issues.

News of the World • February 19, 11:21 AM • 107799 views

The Alternative for Germany party is suspected of hidden funding before the elections

The German AfD party is suspected of hidden funding through an Austrian politician. The largest donation in the party's history, 2.35 million euros, may have come from a German billionaire through a front man.

News of the World • February 19, 10:22 AM • 109562 views

Zelensky and Merz discussed the support of Ukraine and the growth of the disease

The President of Ukraine met with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz to discuss defense support and European unity. The parties discussed strengthening air defense and investments in weapons production.

War • February 15, 10:39 PM • 52117 views

Scholz calls to recognize the war in Ukraine as an emergency for German security

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was necessary to recognize the war in Ukraine as a state of emergency under the Constitution. He emphasized the importance of strengthening defense capabilities and increasing investment in the defense industry.

News of the World • February 14, 05:13 AM • 30815 views

Scholz and Merz met for the first time at the debate: what they discussed

The first debate between Chancellor Scholz and CDU candidate Merz took place in Germany. The politicians discussed migration, the economy, and support for Ukraine, demonstrating opposing views on key issues.

News of the World • February 10, 03:40 AM • 84324 views

Yermak talks to a former prisoner of the Bershad ghetto about parallels with the present

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, discussed with Roman Shvartsman the parallels between the crimes of the Nazis and the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. It was proposed to organize an international meeting on preserving the memory of crimes against humanity.

Society • February 6, 09:37 PM • 29721 views

German activists sue X for hiding data on election influence

Two human rights organizations have filed a lawsuit against X in a Berlin court for failing to provide access to disinformation data. The activists claim that the platform violates EU law ahead of the German elections.

News of the World • February 5, 06:45 PM • 34222 views

Demonstrations in Germany over CDU's cooperation with far-right on migration policy

Tens of thousands of Germans took to the streets against the migration program and the CDU's cooperation with the AfD. Demonstrations were held in cities across the country, the largest of which gathered up to 80,000 participants in Hamburg.

News of the World • February 2, 11:45 AM • 35444 views

German Parliament rejects Merz's migration bill: what's going on

The German parliament voted against toughening migration laws proposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far-right, which caused massive protests in the country.

News of the World • February 1, 12:47 AM • 101812 views

Germany warns of threat of Russian cyberattacks and disinformation in Bundestag elections

German intelligence agencies warn of the threat of Russian cyberattacks and disinformation during the Bundestag elections. Russia spends up to 2 billion euros annually on disinformation campaigns and the creation of fake accounts.

News of the World • January 23, 11:33 AM • 27432 views

New billion-dollar arms aid to Ukraine from Germany: Scholz did not approve, although the German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry support

The German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry prepared a plan for additional military assistance to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros. Chancellor Scholz did not approve the initiative, explaining that there is sufficient funding for 2025.

War • January 10, 08:42 AM • 30890 views

Scholz calls allegations of meeting with Putin “deeply dishonest”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denies a statement by a CDU deputy about a planned meeting with Putin before the Bundestag elections. The SPD demands a public apology from Roderich Kiesewetter for spreading false information.

News of the World • January 5, 05:27 PM • 28151 views

Scholz's party says Musk crossed the line: what the billionaire did

The leader of the SPD faction, Rolf Mützenich, criticized Elon Musk's statements about the German president. He called on the government to find out whether Musk is acting on behalf of the United States.

News of the World • January 2, 10:50 AM • 28953 views

Steinmeier dissolves the Bundestag: what awaits Germany

The German president dissolved the lower house of parliament after a vote of no confidence in the Scholz government. Early elections are scheduled for February 23, with Friedrich Merz of the CDU/CSU as the main candidate for victory.

News of the World • December 27, 10:31 AM • 14881 views