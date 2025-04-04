President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.
The German President has dismissed Chancellor Scholz and the ministers of his cabinet. Scholz will temporarily serve as acting head until a new government is formed.
The Budget Committee of the Bundestag has approved the allocation of an additional EUR 3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025. EUR 8.3 billion is also planned for 2026-2029.
In Germany, the Bundestag supported the reform of the "debt brake", which will allow allocating hundreds of billions of euros to strengthen defense and infrastructure. The reform envisages the creation of an infrastructure fund of 500 billion euros.
The euro reached a five-month high as the Bundestag considered increasing lending. The dollar hit a two-week high against the yen ahead of the Fed and Bank of Japan meetings.
Friedrich Merz spoke before the vote in the German parliament on plans to unlock funds for defense. He emphasized protection against attacks and called on Europe to increase its military potential.
The Bundestag will vote on amendments to the Basic Law to facilitate the financing of defense and military aid to Ukraine. They plan to allocate 4 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2025.
After the Conservatives won the German election, defense stocks rose to 2. 8%. Germany's benchmark index added 0.4%, and the euro hit a one-month high of $1.0528.
The winner of the Bundestag elections, Friedrich Merz, intends to form a new federal government by April 20. The CDU leader, whose party received 29% of the vote, is ready to negotiate with all parties in the democratic center.
The President of Ukraine congratulated CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections, where the party received 29% of the vote. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of further cooperation between the countries to protect and strengthen Europe.
Following the unsuccessful results of the Bundestag elections, where the FDP won only 4. 4% of the vote, Christian Lindner announced his retirement from politics. He thanked for 25 years of work in politics.
The 2025 Bundestag snap elections recorded a high voter turnout of 52% by mid-day. Four candidates are running for chancellor, including incumbent Prime Minister Scholz.
Early elections to the Bundestag have begun in Germany, seven months ahead of schedule. The incumbent Prime Minister Scholz, opposition leader Merz, Vice Chancellor Habeck, and far-right Weidel are running for the post of chancellor.
Fake videos about manipulations with postal voting in the Bundestag elections appeared on social media. German law enforcement officials link these provocations to the Russian campaign “Storm-1516.
The leaders of the German parliamentary race, Friedrich Merz and Olaf Scholz, held the final debate before the election. They discussed migration, the economy, and support for Ukraine, where Scholz warned against excessive spending.
The decision on a large-scale EU aid package for Ukraine has been postponed until after the German elections. The package could be similar to the €724 billion fund from the coronavirus crisis.
According to an INSA poll, Friedrich Merz is 12% ahead of incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Merz has a significant advantage in migration, security, and economic issues.
The German AfD party is suspected of hidden funding through an Austrian politician. The largest donation in the party's history, 2.35 million euros, may have come from a German billionaire through a front man.
The President of Ukraine met with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz to discuss defense support and European unity. The parties discussed strengthening air defense and investments in weapons production.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was necessary to recognize the war in Ukraine as a state of emergency under the Constitution. He emphasized the importance of strengthening defense capabilities and increasing investment in the defense industry.
The first debate between Chancellor Scholz and CDU candidate Merz took place in Germany. The politicians discussed migration, the economy, and support for Ukraine, demonstrating opposing views on key issues.
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, discussed with Roman Shvartsman the parallels between the crimes of the Nazis and the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. It was proposed to organize an international meeting on preserving the memory of crimes against humanity.
Two human rights organizations have filed a lawsuit against X in a Berlin court for failing to provide access to disinformation data. The activists claim that the platform violates EU law ahead of the German elections.
Tens of thousands of Germans took to the streets against the migration program and the CDU's cooperation with the AfD. Demonstrations were held in cities across the country, the largest of which gathered up to 80,000 participants in Hamburg.
The German parliament voted against toughening migration laws proposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far-right, which caused massive protests in the country.
German intelligence agencies warn of the threat of Russian cyberattacks and disinformation during the Bundestag elections. Russia spends up to 2 billion euros annually on disinformation campaigns and the creation of fake accounts.
The German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry prepared a plan for additional military assistance to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros. Chancellor Scholz did not approve the initiative, explaining that there is sufficient funding for 2025.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denies a statement by a CDU deputy about a planned meeting with Putin before the Bundestag elections. The SPD demands a public apology from Roderich Kiesewetter for spreading false information.
The leader of the SPD faction, Rolf Mützenich, criticized Elon Musk's statements about the German president. He called on the government to find out whether Musk is acting on behalf of the United States.
The German president dissolved the lower house of parliament after a vote of no confidence in the Scholz government. Early elections are scheduled for February 23, with Friedrich Merz of the CDU/CSU as the main candidate for victory.