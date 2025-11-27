$42.400.03
Ukraine cannot be forced into "peace through capitulation" - Pistorius

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned against forcing Ukraine into unilateral territorial concessions. He emphasized that Ukraine must remain capable of defending itself in the future.

Ukraine cannot be forced into "peace through capitulation" - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned against forcing Ukraine into unilateral territorial concessions in the ongoing negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to n-tv.

Details

During the debate on the defense budget in the Bundestag, Pistorius emphasized that Ukraine must also "remain capable of defending itself in the future."

This requires strong armed forces and reliable security guarantees, especially from the United States. Furthermore, nothing concerning the future of European states, NATO, or the EU should be discussed or decided without our knowledge. Or, in other words: we decide our own future

– said the head of the German defense ministry.

He added that there should be no false peace for Ukraine, "there should be no peace through surrender."

Recall

Germany announced additional winter aid to Ukraine amounting to 170 million euros, as well as increased military support.

Pistorius called for increased support for Ukraine's defense due to the ineffectiveness of negotiations with Russia

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Bundestag
NATO
European Union
Boris Pistorius
Germany
United States
Ukraine