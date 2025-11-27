Ukraine cannot be forced into "peace through capitulation" - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned against forcing Ukraine into unilateral territorial concessions in the ongoing negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to n-tv.

During the debate on the defense budget in the Bundestag, Pistorius emphasized that Ukraine must also "remain capable of defending itself in the future."

This requires strong armed forces and reliable security guarantees, especially from the United States. Furthermore, nothing concerning the future of European states, NATO, or the EU should be discussed or decided without our knowledge. Or, in other words: we decide our own future