Pistorius called for increased support for Ukraine's defense due to the ineffectiveness of negotiations with Russia

Negotiations with Russia are ineffective, so Europeans should focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, emphasized German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during the Warsaw Security Forum, writes The Guardian, reports UNN.

Undoubtedly, Putin does not want an end to the war, and Europeans must ensure that Ukraine remains strong

He also warned that continued talks about a peace agreement remain largely "wishful thinking," as "diplomatic efforts are not leading to any significant breakthrough" in the war.

He said that given this, "we must focus on expanding Ukraine's capabilities and strengthening its defense."

Our goal is to see Ukraine enter into meaningful negotiations to achieve lasting peace, and for that, Ukraine must be strong. This is our duty as Europeans