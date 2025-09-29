$41.480.01
Pistorius called for increased support for Ukraine's defense due to the ineffectiveness of negotiations with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1528 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that negotiations with Russia are largely ineffective, and therefore Europeans should focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. He emphasized that diplomatic efforts are not leading to a breakthrough, and the goal is for Ukraine to be strong to achieve lasting peace.

Pistorius called for increased support for Ukraine's defense due to the ineffectiveness of negotiations with Russia

Negotiations with Russia are ineffective, so Europeans should focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, emphasized German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during the Warsaw Security Forum, writes The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

Undoubtedly, Putin does not want an end to the war, and Europeans must ensure that Ukraine remains strong

 - noted Pistorius.

He also warned that continued talks about a peace agreement remain largely "wishful thinking," as "diplomatic efforts are not leading to any significant breakthrough" in the war.

He said that given this, "we must focus on expanding Ukraine's capabilities and strengthening its defense."

Our goal is to see Ukraine enter into meaningful negotiations to achieve lasting peace, and for that, Ukraine must be strong. This is our duty as Europeans

 - concluded the minister.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany would strengthen the air defense of NATO's eastern flank and transfer two more Patriot systems to Ukraine by the end of the year. In addition, units with anti-drone systems will be sent to Denmark to ensure the security of the EU summit.

Alona Utkina

