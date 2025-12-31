In the Zheleznodorozhny district of the Russian city of Voronezh, agents of the ATESH partisan movement successfully carried out an act of sabotage, destroying a locomotive used for transporting military cargo – primarily for supplying the Kupyansk group of Russian troops. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's message on Telegram.

Details

It is noted that the destruction of the locomotive complicated the formation of echelons and disrupted the schedules for sending trains with weapons and equipment.

Such interventions undermine the stability of the entire logistics network of the Rashists and help the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberate the territories of the Kharkiv region - the post says.

Recall

The ATESH partisan movement conducted a successful operation in the Zaporizhzhia region, disabling a key telecommunications infrastructure facility of the Russian troops.

ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov region