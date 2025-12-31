$42.220.15
December 30, 06:06 PM • 15470 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 39266 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 30188 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 27057 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 26453 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 19802 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 18585 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 23804 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 37070 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 22781 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

ATESH agents in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Voronezh destroyed a locomotive that was used to transport military cargo for the Kupyansk group of Russian troops. This complicated the formation of echelons and disrupted the schedules for sending trains with weapons.

Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiers

In the Zheleznodorozhny district of the Russian city of Voronezh, agents of the ATESH partisan movement successfully carried out an act of sabotage, destroying a locomotive used for transporting military cargo – primarily for supplying the Kupyansk group of Russian troops. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's message on Telegram.

Details

It is noted that the destruction of the locomotive complicated the formation of echelons and disrupted the schedules for sending trains with weapons and equipment.

Such interventions undermine the stability of the entire logistics network of the Rashists and help the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberate the territories of the Kharkiv region

- the post says.

Recall

The ATESH partisan movement conducted a successful operation in the Zaporizhzhia region, disabling a key telecommunications infrastructure facility of the Russian troops.

ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov region21.12.25, 07:20 • 19576 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast