The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in Bukovyna

An ambulance used by criminals to illegally transport citizens was detained at the Ukrainian-Romanian border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

Border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, took part in the operation. As the investigation established, the organizers of the criminal scheme used an ambulance for conspiracy.

The driver was supposed to take five "clients" as close as possible to the border and then show them a walking path to Romania, bypassing checkpoints and border patrols. The cost of the illegal border crossing was 60 thousand dollars.

The detained driver faces criminal liability, and administrative protocols have been drawn up for the other participants. The identification of the main organizer is ongoing, the State Border Guard Service noted.

Recall

