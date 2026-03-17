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EU unofficially opened all six negotiation clusters for Ukraine - Kosmos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4536 views

European Commissioner Marta Kos announced the expansion of work to all areas of negotiations. Ukraine has already received a full package of conditions for joining the European Union.

EU unofficially opened all six negotiation clusters for Ukraine - Kosmos

The European Union has unofficially opened all six negotiation clusters in Ukraine's accession process. This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, as reported by PAP, transmitted by UNN.

Now all six clusters are unofficially open. We continued the work we started last December in Lviv. In Lviv, EU member states gave us recommendations for a new stage of succession negotiations in Ukraine, focusing on three areas of negotiations. Today we continue this work and extend it to three other areas of negotiations.

- said Kos.

At the same time, Kos noted that work continues at the technical level, while at some point member countries will have to open all clusters and then close them.

Recall

Ukraine received conditions for joining the EU for the final three clusters and now has a full package of conditions, the fulfillment of which is necessary for joining the bloc.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
European Union
Ukraine
Lviv