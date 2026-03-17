Aviation bombs, artillery, and drones wipe out block after block: the General Staff showed how Russia is destroying Kostiantynivka

Aviation bombs, artillery, and drones are wiping out block after block in Kostiantynivka. Only foundations remain of some buildings. This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

Russia is destroying another Ukrainian city. The city continues to be ruined by daily strikes from the Russian army. Aviation bombs, artillery, and drones are wiping out block after block. Only foundations remain of some buildings. - the report says.

The General Staff added that enemy FPV drones are hunting people and vehicles. They track cars and attack everything that moves — both military and civilians.

Safe evacuation of local residents is almost impossible — the enemy shells access roads to the city, and due to constant attacks by the occupiers, it is increasingly difficult to deliver even humanitarian aid. At this time, soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo are holding the defense in Chasiv Yar — on the eastern approaches to Kostiantynivka, restraining the advance of Russian troops towards the city. - summarized the General Staff.

"The city that the Russians turned into a total ruin": the Armed Forces showed what Chasiv Yar looks like