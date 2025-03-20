Konstantinovka

In Sloviansk, two people were injured as a result of a drone attack, and in Kostyantynivka, one person died and two were injured as a result of shelling from MLRS. Russians shelled Donetsk region 16 times in a day.
Russians struck Kostyantynivka with the Smerch MLRS, wounding a couple. In Pokrovsk, a man, a woman and their 15-year-old son were injured, as well as three other civilians.
As a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka, houses were damaged. Police officers helped residents get out of the blocked apartments and provided first aid to the victims.
Russian military dropped an aerial bomb on residential areas of Kostiantynivka, injuring four civilians. Houses, a car, and the city's infrastructure were damaged, and an investigation into the war crime has been initiated.
As a result of five airstrikes and a rocket attack in Kostiantynivka, 8 people were injured. Residential buildings, a hospital, shops, and critical infrastructure were damaged.
As a result of 5 aerial bomb strikes on Kostiantynivka, 4 local residents were injured. 7 apartment buildings, 4 private houses, administrative buildings, and the city's infrastructure were damaged.
In Kostyantynivka, three Russian airstrikes using FAB-250s killed one person and wounded two others. Nine private houses were damaged, and criminal proceedings were initiated.
The occupiers carried out 6 air strikes on the residential development of Kostiantynivka, using FAB-250 bombs. As a result of the attack, 6 civilians were injured, 38 houses and infrastructure were damaged.
Russian troops attacked SES rescuers with an FPV drone that was delivering water to civilians in Kostyantynivka. Two rescuers sustained moderate injuries and a tanker truck was damaged.
A 58-year-old man died and 7 people were wounded as a result of an artillery strike and 9 air strikes on Kostyantynivka. Residential buildings, infrastructure and cars were damaged.
Russian troops conducted 3,829 attacks along the contact line in Donetsk region, including 33 aerial bombardments. The attacks killed 1 person, wounded 3, and damaged critical infrastructure.
Several powerful explosions occurred in Sumy at night as a result of a drone attack. Bodies were found at the sites of two explosions, rescuers are working and an emergency response headquarters is being set up.
Occupants dropped two FAB-250 bombs on a residential area of Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, 6 civilians were wounded and 10 apartment buildings were damaged.
Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kherson. A 64-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound while inside the building.
Two FAB-250 bombs killed a 38-year-old man in Kostyantynivka and injured three other people. Residential buildings, administrative buildings and the town's infrastructure were damaged.
Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Institutional buildings, private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, and at least 3 people were wounded.
Two new wells have been drilled in Kramatorsk, and three more are planned to be drilled to improve the water supply. The water from these wells will be filtered and suitable for domestic use.
ATES guerrillas report high activity of Russian aviation in the Donetsk direction. Local residents heard explosions in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
Two children were killed in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in several settlements of the region.
In Donetsk, kindergartens are open only 4 hours a day due to a lack of water and heating. Residents protest, but the occupation authorities do not solve the problem of water supply, and utility debts are growing.
Water supply will be temporarily cut off in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka due to repairs. Over the last day, Russian shelling wounded 3 civilians in different localities of Donetsk region.
Russian troops fired 9 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Three people were wounded and dozens of buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.
Three people were injured as a result of hostile shelling of the town of Selidove in Donetsk region. The injured were evacuated to the village of Petrivka and then transported to the village of Shevchenko for medical care.
On October 11, the occupiers conducted an air strike on Kostyantynivka, damaging the fire and rescue unit. The blast wave smashed out windows and doors, damaged the roof and garage gates, but the personnel were not injured.
Russian troops shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region, killing three people and injuring eight. A total of 2,949 hostile attacks were recorded, and 30 civilian objects were damaged.
Over the last day, 2691 attacks were registered in 10 localities of Donetsk region. 26 civilian objects were damaged, including 23 residential buildings, and one person was wounded in Yasna Polyana.
Over the past day, the occupants fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 65 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings, were damaged, 1 person was killed and 11 were wounded.
In Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk district, a fire caused by an enemy strike on October 6 was extinguished. Rescuers fought the fire for several days, finally eliminating it on October 8.
Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, dropping three guided aerial bombs. The strike killed 1 person, wounded 6, and damaged 17 high-rise buildings and other facilities.
After the Russians destroyed the water supply infrastructure in Donetsk region, the authorities are taking steps to normalize the situation. It is planned to drill wells in several cities to provide the population with drinking water.