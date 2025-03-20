Konstantinovka

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15809 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28892 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64871 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213937 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122673 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391947 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310812 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Russians struck Sloviansk with 6 drones, and Kostyantynivka with "Smerch": there are dead and wounded

In Sloviansk, two people were injured as a result of a drone attack, and in Kostyantynivka, one person died and two were injured as a result of shelling from MLRS. Russians shelled Donetsk region 16 times in a day.

War • March 20, 08:39 AM • 11501 views

The Russian army attacked Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk: 8 civilians were injured, including a child

Russians struck Kostyantynivka with the Smerch MLRS, wounding a couple. In Pokrovsk, a man, a woman and their 15-year-old son were injured, as well as three other civilians.

War • March 13, 02:36 PM • 18456 views

Police showed how, together with rescuers, they evacuated residents of Kostiantynivka after the shelling

As a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka, houses were damaged. Police officers helped residents get out of the blocked apartments and provided first aid to the victims.

War • March 13, 01:07 AM • 20806 views

Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Kostiantynivka in the early morning: four injured

Russian military dropped an aerial bomb on residential areas of Kostiantynivka, injuring four civilians. Houses, a car, and the city's infrastructure were damaged, and an investigation into the war crime has been initiated.

War • March 11, 07:31 AM • 14334 views

Russian airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: the number of casualties has increased

As a result of five airstrikes and a rocket attack in Kostiantynivka, 8 people were injured. Residential buildings, a hospital, shops, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

War • March 9, 12:41 AM • 49790 views

Russians dropped five aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: 4 injured

As a result of 5 aerial bomb strikes on Kostiantynivka, 4 local residents were injured. 7 apartment buildings, 4 private houses, administrative buildings, and the city's infrastructure were damaged.

War • March 8, 10:31 AM • 18065 views

Enemy attacks on Donetsk region cities: investigation launched into deaths and injuries of residents of Kostyantynivka as a result of FAB-250 strikes

In Kostyantynivka, three Russian airstrikes using FAB-250s killed one person and wounded two others. Nine private houses were damaged, and criminal proceedings were initiated.

War • February 21, 01:34 PM • 34667 views

Russians dropped six 250-kilogram bombs on Kostiantynivka within minutes: 6 wounded

The occupiers carried out 6 air strikes on the residential development of Kostiantynivka, using FAB-250 bombs. As a result of the attack, 6 civilians were injured, 38 houses and infrastructure were damaged.

War • February 19, 11:00 AM • 120458 views

Rescuers in Kostyantynivka attacked by FPV drone: there are wounded

Russian troops attacked SES rescuers with an FPV drone that was delivering water to civilians in Kostyantynivka. Two rescuers sustained moderate injuries and a tanker truck was damaged.

Society • February 17, 03:46 PM • 29522 views

New casualties after strike in Konstantinovka: 58-year-old man killed, two more in serious condition

A 58-year-old man died and 7 people were wounded as a result of an artillery strike and 9 air strikes on Kostyantynivka. Residential buildings, infrastructure and cars were damaged.

War • January 22, 04:09 PM • 34050 views

Another anti-record: Russia-backed militants made almost 3,830 attacks in Donetsk region over the last day

Russian troops conducted 3,829 attacks along the contact line in Donetsk region, including 33 aerial bombardments. The attacks killed 1 person, wounded 3, and damaged critical infrastructure.

Society • January 22, 03:06 PM • 36624 views

Military forces attacked Sumy with “shaheds”: two dead reported

Several powerful explosions occurred in Sumy at night as a result of a drone attack. Bodies were found at the sites of two explosions, rescuers are working and an emergency response headquarters is being set up.

Society • November 22, 04:39 AM • 23647 views

Six wounded and destroyed apartments: russians dropped bombs on Kostyantynivka

Occupants dropped two FAB-250 bombs on a residential area of Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, 6 civilians were wounded and 10 apartment buildings were damaged.

War • November 21, 07:48 AM • 18587 views

Invaders launch a missile attack on Kherson, a local resident is injured

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kherson. A 64-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound while inside the building.

Society • November 1, 10:48 AM • 32929 views

1 killed and 3 wounded as a result of russian air strikes on Kostyantynivka

Two FAB-250 bombs killed a 38-year-old man in Kostyantynivka and injured three other people. Residential buildings, administrative buildings and the town's infrastructure were damaged.

War • October 26, 05:41 PM • 27561 views

More than 10 attacks in Donetsk region in 24 hours, at least 3 people wounded, infrastructure damaged - RMA

Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Institutional buildings, private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, and at least 3 people were wounded.

Society • October 24, 07:29 AM • 24246 views

Problem of water supply in the north of Donetsk region, left by the enemy without sustainable water supply, is being solved: what is known

Two new wells have been drilled in Kramatorsk, and three more are planned to be drilled to improve the water supply. The water from these wells will be filtered and suitable for domestic use.

Society • October 23, 08:56 AM • 26063 views

Russian aviation is highly active in the Donetsk sector - partisans

ATES guerrillas report high activity of Russian aviation in the Donetsk direction. Local residents heard explosions in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

War • October 22, 01:56 PM • 28793 views

Russian army kills two children and a woman in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region

Two children were killed in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in several settlements of the region.

War • October 22, 08:10 AM • 30225 views

Due to the lack of water and heating, pre-schools in Donetsk are virtually closed

In Donetsk, kindergartens are open only 4 hours a day due to a lack of water and heating. Residents protest, but the occupation authorities do not solve the problem of water supply, and utility debts are growing.

Society • October 21, 01:16 PM • 23924 views

Four cities of Donetsk region will be left without water: what is known

Water supply will be temporarily cut off in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka due to repairs. Over the last day, Russian shelling wounded 3 civilians in different localities of Donetsk region.

Society • October 21, 09:09 AM • 27345 views

Russians fired 9 times at settlements in Donetsk region overnight: three people wounded

Russian troops fired 9 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Three people were wounded and dozens of buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Society • October 16, 07:35 AM • 16056 views

Occupants attacked Selidove: three people wounded

Three people were injured as a result of hostile shelling of the town of Selidove in Donetsk region. The injured were evacuated to the village of Petrivka and then transported to the village of Shevchenko for medical care.

War • October 14, 01:27 PM • 12501 views

Russians attack fire and rescue unit in Kostyantynivka

On October 11, the occupiers conducted an air strike on Kostyantynivka, damaging the fire and rescue unit. The blast wave smashed out windows and doors, damaged the roof and garage gates, but the personnel were not injured.

War • October 12, 09:39 AM • 21171 views

Occupants attacked 13 settlements in Donetsk region: three people were killed and eight wounded

Russian troops shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region, killing three people and injuring eight. A total of 2,949 hostile attacks were recorded, and 30 civilian objects were damaged.

War • October 12, 08:40 AM • 23855 views

Russia attacks Kostiantynivka and three other settlements in Donetsk region overnight

Over the last day, 2691 attacks were registered in 10 localities of Donetsk region. 26 civilian objects were damaged, including 23 residential buildings, and one person was wounded in Yasna Polyana.

War • October 10, 10:00 AM • 12216 views

In Donetsk region, 65 civilian objects were damaged as a result of terrorist attacks, 1 person was killed and 11 wounded

Over the past day, the occupants fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 65 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings, were damaged, 1 person was killed and 11 were wounded.

Society • October 9, 07:55 AM • 35737 views

Fire extinguished in Donetsk region after enemy shelling

In Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk district, a fire caused by an enemy strike on October 6 was extinguished. Rescuers fought the fire for several days, finally eliminating it on October 8.

Society • October 9, 02:50 AM • 47251 views

Russian troops strike at Kostyantynivka: one person killed, 6 wounded

Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, dropping three guided aerial bombs. The strike killed 1 person, wounded 6, and damaged 17 high-rise buildings and other facilities.

Society • October 8, 04:38 PM • 16995 views

Wells are being drilled in Donetsk region to ensure water supply

After the Russians destroyed the water supply infrastructure in Donetsk region, the authorities are taking steps to normalize the situation. It is planned to drill wells in several cities to provide the population with drinking water.

Society • October 8, 02:42 PM • 48525 views