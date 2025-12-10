Number of battles on the front line increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff map

The number of combat engagements on the front line increased to 177 over the past day - a quarter more than the day before, with the hottest fighting remaining in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 10, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 50 air strikes, dropped 137 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3775 shellings, including 82 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4525 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Yesterday, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one artillery system, two UAV control points, and one other important enemy object.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack. The enemy launched one air strike, dropped one guided aerial bomb, and carried out 141 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped two enemy attacks in the area of Prylipka and in the direction of Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Petropavlivka and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Myrny, and towards Stavky, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, Zvanivka, Pereyizne, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements took place in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhtove, Ivanivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and towards Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks yesterday in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Vorone, Verbove, Sosnivka, Vyshneve, Rybne, Yehorivka, Pryvilne, and towards Danylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 Russian attacks in the areas of Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and in the directions of Varvarivka and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders three times in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected.

