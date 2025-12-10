$42.070.01
December 9, 08:28 PM • 11755 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 23821 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 32941 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM • 25921 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 20468 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 43853 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 35296 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 25694 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 30718 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 57506 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Publications
Exclusives
Number of battles on the front line increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Over the past day, 177 combat engagements took place on the front line, a quarter more than the day before. The highest activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where our defenders stopped 48 assault actions of the aggressor.

Number of battles on the front line increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff map

The number of combat engagements on the front line increased to 177 over the past day - a quarter more than the day before, with the hottest fighting remaining in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 10, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 177 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 50 air strikes, dropped 137 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3775 shellings, including 82 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4525 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Yesterday, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one artillery system, two UAV control points, and one other important enemy object.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack. The enemy launched one air strike, dropped one guided aerial bomb, and carried out 141 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped two enemy attacks in the area of Prylipka and in the direction of Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Petropavlivka and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Myrny, and towards Stavky, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, Zvanivka, Pereyizne, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements took place in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhtove, Ivanivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and towards Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks yesterday in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Vorone, Verbove, Sosnivka, Vyshneve, Rybne, Yehorivka, Pryvilne, and towards Danylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 Russian attacks in the areas of Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and in the directions of Varvarivka and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders three times in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day - General Staff10.12.25, 07:14 • 1186 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka