December 9, 08:28 PM
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 07:00 AM
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
December 9, 10:26 AM
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusives
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

On December 9, Russian troops lost 1010 soldiers and 177 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.12.25 are estimated at 1,183,620 personnel eliminated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day - General Staff

On December 9, Russian troops lost 1010 soldiers and 177 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.12.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1183620 (+1010) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11404 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23692 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34969 (+25)
          • MLRS ‒ 1563 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1253 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 431 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 8900 (+177)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4058 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 69350 (+107)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4019 (0)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine and Russia are fighting for 30-50 km of territory and 20% of Donetsk region. He noted that the US is trying to help Ukraine restore its economy and obtain security guarantees.

                              Russia has involved foreigners from 128 countries in the war against Ukraine

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

