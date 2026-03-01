$43.210.00
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 19878 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 32184 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 46993 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 54925 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 62635 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 47868 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 50930 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 52281 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 58076 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
"The domino of fallen dictators must continue" - Sybiha hinted that Putin is next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia is an unreliable ally and its influence in the world is declining due to the war against Ukraine. He noted that Putin "lost three of his closest friends" in a year.

"The domino of fallen dictators must continue" - Sybiha hinted that Putin is next

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia is demonstrating itself as an unreliable ally even for the regimes most dependent on it, and its influence in the world is declining due to the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sybiha's post on the social network "X".

Details

According to its head, in just over a year, Putin "lost three of his closest friends" and at the same time "did not help any of them." Here, Andriy Sybiha elaborated and mentioned Bashar al-Assad, Nicolas Maduro, and Ali Khamenei.

The head of the relevant ministry emphasized that this dynamic, firstly, confirms Russia's unreliability as an ally. Secondly, against the backdrop of Russia being bogged down in a war against Ukraine, which it "will never win and refuses to stop," its global influence is sharply declining.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also stated that "the domino of fallen dictators must continue," and "Putin's fall is inevitable one day." He called for joint efforts to hasten this day and ensure accountability for all Russian crimes, adding that justice is inevitable.

What is happening in Iran now

The end of February 2026 in Iran was marked by two parallel events: a new wave of student protests and a sharp military escalation around the country.

After the resumption of studies, a number of universities saw student protests that quickly spread to new campuses. Reports mentioned slogans against the authorities and clashes with security forces, including the volunteer formations "Basij," which are associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. At the same time, the authorities publicly emphasized "red lines," and disciplinary measures against participants (including suspension) and prosecutorial oversight of cases were reported.

At the end of the month, anti-government demonstrations were recorded in various provinces during 40-day memorial events, which traditionally become a point of mobilization after high-profile deaths.

On February 28, international media reported large-scale US and Israeli strikes on targets in Iran and explosions in several cities. Against this backdrop, Reuters described panic, queues at gas stations, people trying to leave cities, and the temporary closure of educational institutions.

Recall

Media reported the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a result of the strike.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

