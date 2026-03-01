"The domino of fallen dictators must continue" - Sybiha hinted that Putin is next

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia is demonstrating itself as an unreliable ally even for the regimes most dependent on it, and its influence in the world is declining due to the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sybiha's post on the social network "X".

Details

According to its head, in just over a year, Putin "lost three of his closest friends" and at the same time "did not help any of them." Here, Andriy Sybiha elaborated and mentioned Bashar al-Assad, Nicolas Maduro, and Ali Khamenei.

The head of the relevant ministry emphasized that this dynamic, firstly, confirms Russia's unreliability as an ally. Secondly, against the backdrop of Russia being bogged down in a war against Ukraine, which it "will never win and refuses to stop," its global influence is sharply declining.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also stated that "the domino of fallen dictators must continue," and "Putin's fall is inevitable one day." He called for joint efforts to hasten this day and ensure accountability for all Russian crimes, adding that justice is inevitable.

What is happening in Iran now

The end of February 2026 in Iran was marked by two parallel events: a new wave of student protests and a sharp military escalation around the country.

After the resumption of studies, a number of universities saw student protests that quickly spread to new campuses. Reports mentioned slogans against the authorities and clashes with security forces, including the volunteer formations "Basij," which are associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. At the same time, the authorities publicly emphasized "red lines," and disciplinary measures against participants (including suspension) and prosecutorial oversight of cases were reported.

At the end of the month, anti-government demonstrations were recorded in various provinces during 40-day memorial events, which traditionally become a point of mobilization after high-profile deaths.

On February 28, international media reported large-scale US and Israeli strikes on targets in Iran and explosions in several cities. Against this backdrop, Reuters described panic, queues at gas stations, people trying to leave cities, and the temporary closure of educational institutions.

Recall

Media reported the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a result of the strike.