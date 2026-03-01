$43.210.00
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 5558 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
09:48 PM • 23823 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 34909 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 46762 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 42226 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 46466 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 48680 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 55019 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 48934 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Iran's envoy to the UN announced imminent strikes on US military bases in response to aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Iran's envoy to the UN announced imminent strikes on US military bases in response to aggression. The Islamic Republic is preparing a large-scale retaliation focused exclusively on American military infrastructure.

Iran's envoy to the UN announced imminent strikes on US military bases in response to aggression

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, accused Washington and Israel of deliberately escalating the conflict during an emergency meeting of the Security Council. The diplomat emphasized that Tehran views the recent attacks as unprovoked aggression against the country's sovereignty and civilian population. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Iranian representative, the Islamic Republic is preparing a large-scale retaliation that will focus exclusively on American military infrastructure and US government facilities throughout the region.

Accusations against Washington of attempting to change the political regime in Iran

Iravani stressed that the current actions of the White House and the Israeli leadership are aimed at forcibly subjugating Iran and interfering in its internal affairs.

The President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel have openly taken responsibility for this act of aggression and clearly articulated regime change as their goal

– stated the diplomat.

He added that such actions are "an unmistakable admission of their intention to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran," which does not meet any international legal criteria for self-defense.

Official warning about attacks on American military facilities

The main emphasis in the speech was placed on the fact that the United States is using its presence in the Persian Gulf to destabilize the situation, but Tehran is ready for radical resistance.

"The US did not start this conflict, but we will finish it": US Secretary of War speaks out on operation in Iran01.03.26, 02:18 • 1584 views

According to the Iranian ambassador, the country's response to the airstrikes will be directed "exclusively at US government bases and facilities," confirming Iran's intention to attack American military logistics.

The United States, in turn, is deliberately seeking to expand the scale of the conflict, using its bases in the region

– Iravani concluded, calling on the UN to immediately recognize the allies' actions as an act of international aggression.

Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran01.03.26, 02:05 • 5546 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
United Nations Security Council
Israel
Federal government of the United States
United Nations
Washington, D.C.
United States
Iran