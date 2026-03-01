Iran's envoy to the UN announced imminent strikes on US military bases in response to aggression

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, accused Washington and Israel of deliberately escalating the conflict during an emergency meeting of the Security Council. The diplomat emphasized that Tehran views the recent attacks as unprovoked aggression against the country's sovereignty and civilian population. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Iranian representative, the Islamic Republic is preparing a large-scale retaliation that will focus exclusively on American military infrastructure and US government facilities throughout the region.

Accusations against Washington of attempting to change the political regime in Iran

Iravani stressed that the current actions of the White House and the Israeli leadership are aimed at forcibly subjugating Iran and interfering in its internal affairs.

The President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel have openly taken responsibility for this act of aggression and clearly articulated regime change as their goal – stated the diplomat.

He added that such actions are "an unmistakable admission of their intention to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran," which does not meet any international legal criteria for self-defense.

Official warning about attacks on American military facilities

The main emphasis in the speech was placed on the fact that the United States is using its presence in the Persian Gulf to destabilize the situation, but Tehran is ready for radical resistance.

According to the Iranian ambassador, the country's response to the airstrikes will be directed "exclusively at US government bases and facilities," confirming Iran's intention to attack American military logistics.

The United States, in turn, is deliberately seeking to expand the scale of the conflict, using its bases in the region – Iravani concluded, calling on the UN to immediately recognize the allies' actions as an act of international aggression.

