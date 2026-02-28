Death toll from cash plane crash in Bolivia rises to 20

At least 20 people have died after a military plane carrying banknotes crashed in Bolivia. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

"At least 20 people have died and several more have been injured after a Bolivian Air Force cargo plane crashed in the western city of El Alto," the publication writes.

The incident occurred at 6:15 PM local time on Friday when the plane was arriving at El Alto airport from the city of Santa Cruz. The plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into nearby parked cars.

The Ministry of Defense later confirmed that the crash involved a C-130 Hercules aircraft carrying banknotes to the Central Bank of Bolivia. According to the Air Force commander, there were eight people on board the plane.

Police had to use tear gas to disperse a crowd that was allegedly trying to collect scattered banknotes.

