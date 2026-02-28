Death toll from cash plane crash in Bolivia rises to 20

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
12:56 PM • 11923 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
11:55 AM • 16928 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 20454 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 27438 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 33274 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 44838 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 43266 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 48500 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 46414 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 43840 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
61%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran promises a "devastating" response to Israeli attacksFebruary 28, 08:22 AM • 10077 views
Qatar intercepts two Iranian missiles in its airspaceFebruary 28, 09:33 AM • 9528 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 11726 views
One person killed in Abu Dhabi after missile attack from Iran - MediaFebruary 28, 10:13 AM • 11324 views
Russia may withdraw from negotiations if Ukraine does not cede territories - Bloomberg10:50 AM • 9608 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 27810 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 32709 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 29342 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 33647 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 34971 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Israel
United States
Tehran
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 11754 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 16497 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 16898 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 17276 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 32104 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times

Death toll from cash plane crash in Bolivia rises to 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

At least 20 people have died in Bolivia after a C-130 Hercules military aircraft carrying banknotes crashed. The incident occurred in the city of El Alto, where the plane veered off the runway and crashed into cars.

Death toll from cash plane crash in Bolivia rises to 20

At least 20 people have died after a military plane carrying banknotes crashed in Bolivia. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

"At least 20 people have died and several more have been injured after a Bolivian Air Force cargo plane crashed in the western city of El Alto," the publication writes.

The incident occurred at 6:15 PM local time on Friday when the plane was arriving at El Alto airport from the city of Santa Cruz. The plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into nearby parked cars.

The Ministry of Defense later confirmed that the crash involved a C-130 Hercules aircraft carrying banknotes to the Central Bank of Bolivia. According to the Air Force commander, there were eight people on board the plane.

Police had to use tear gas to disperse a crowd that was allegedly trying to collect scattered banknotes.

Recall

In El Alto, a military plane carrying new banknotes crashed, killing at least 15 people. Local residents were collecting scattered money, and police used tear gas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
Lockheed C-130 Hercules